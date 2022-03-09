MIDDLESEX / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3001287
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/09/22 @ approximately 1306 hours
STREET: E Warren Rd
TOWN: Waitsfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: House #2480
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tara Prychodnik
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of 2480 E Warren Rd in the Town of Waitsfield. Subsequent brief investigation, it was determined the operator lost control of their vehicle while traveling southeast on E Warren Rd. When the vehicle left the travel portion of the roadway, it came to rest on its roof. Both the operator and child occupying the vehicle at the time of the crash were uninjured.