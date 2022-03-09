Submit Release
MIDDLESEX / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A3001287                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex                                          

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/09/22 @ approximately 1306 hours

STREET: E Warren Rd

TOWN: Waitsfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: House #2480

WEATHER: Cloudy         

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tara Prychodnik

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of 2480 E Warren Rd in the Town of Waitsfield. Subsequent brief investigation, it was determined the operator lost control of their vehicle while traveling southeast on E Warren Rd.  When the vehicle left the travel portion of the roadway, it came to rest on its roof.  Both the operator and child occupying the vehicle at the time of the crash were uninjured.

 

