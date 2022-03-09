The following opportunity comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center.

Does your emergency operations team know the types of threats facing their networks and systems? Is your team prepared to handle cyber threats before, during, and after one occurs? Is cybersecurity included in your emergency operations plan (EOP)? These important questions for your planning team to consider will be answered by taking this NEW online course, Cybersecurity Considerations for K-12 Schools and School Districts.

This 30 to 45 minute free online course aims to help K-12 school personnel, school district administrators and staff, and state/regional education agency personnel include cybersecurity in EOPs and obtain critical data needed to prepare for network breaches and insider threats. This online course uses an engaging visual format and interactive features such as learning activities and quizzes that help you:

Recognize the connection between school safety and cybersecurity;

Identify the evolving threats facing school and school district networks and systems;

Prepare for possible cyber threats before, during, and after; and

Integrate cybersecurity with EOP development and planning.

