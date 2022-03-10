IAL Condemns Voice of America for Threatening Violence Against Critics, Calls for Congressional Investigation into USAGM

Image from Wikipedia

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) are calling on Members of Congress on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and House Committee on Appropriations to launch an investigation into the operations of the Voice of America Persian (VOA), a division of the U.S. Agency for Global Medial (USAGM) for ethics violations and for threatening violence against their critics.

In an official statement, IAL stated: “ It’s completely unacceptable for a U.S. government funded organization to support individuals who threaten violence against those who offer critiques. In America, we enjoy the freedom of speech and freedom to criticize our press. IAL is very concerned VOA Persian is being used as a vehicle to threaten critics of Masih Alinejad and the Biden Administration.”

“It’s clear to us that VOA Persian has violated the terms of their charter by providing one sided favorable election coverage to one candidate while also providing a platform to those who threaten violence against their critics. USAGM’s charter clearly states they will provide “balanced and comprehensive” coverage. Their actions over the last couple of years have been anything but balanced. This organization is funded by U.S. taxpayer dollars, so we think both the Foreign Affairs Committee and Appropriations Committee are well within their rights to launch an investigation to get to the bottom of this. We are confident that once an investigation is conducted it will show not just ethical violations but criminal activity.” Said Bryan E. Leib, Executive Director of Iranian Americans for Liberty