Intrinsic Innovations Launches Program to Help International Startups Land in Canada

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinsic Innovations (Intrinsic), a Calgary-based incubator, is launching a Discover Canada Entrepreneurs’ Bootcamp to support overseas technology and innovation-focused startups to expand to the Canadian Market.

Intrinsic provides bespoke support, training, coaches and mentors to international companies seeking to relocate or open offices in Alberta. In 2021, Intrinsic Innovations provided guidance to over 40 international companies on the merits and the process of expanding their operations to Alberta, and seeks to provide guidance to over 100 companies in 2022. Intrinsic has assembled a distinguished Advisory Team of experts in various sectors that works with company founders to provide business advice and mentoring.

Discover Canada provides a high-level overview of the business environment and life in Canada, in particular in Alberta. Discover Canada is a once a week 6-week webinar designed to guide entrepreneurs on establishing a Canadian presence, discussing topics such as local culture, tax, intellectual property, and legislation. Immigrant Services Calgary, Edmonton Global, Invest Alberta, and Calgary Economic Development are just a few of the organizations providing support to Intrinsic with Discover Canada. Over 30 global participants are expected in this cohort.

Intrinsic Innovation’s Founder and CEO, Andrew Sanden, notes, "the companies we are working with, are among the best and brightest in their sectors and are to help Alberta and Canada to be more competitive in the global innovation space.” Intrinsic’s Director of Community Engagement, Uliana Yildirim, added "it's evident that these technologies work because these founders have already built successful businesses overseas in such sectors as artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics, cleantech and agriculture. It's our job to help them commercialize in Canada and make them successful, creating jobs and benefiting everybody."

"This program is to provide companies from outside Canada with the key knowledge required to successfully and affordably scale their business into the Canadian Market," says Farzan Havaee, Founder and CEO of Rambody. “To enter a new market, careful planning is essential. Businesses crossing borders must understand business law, employment law, government regulations, and tax rules. More importantly, businesses must understand the local culture to ensure that their employees and families are set up for success”, adds Mohammad Farahani, Founder and CEO of Seppure. Both Rambody and Seppure opened offices in Calgary, and both Farzan and Mohammad serve on Intrinsic’s Advisory Team and are contributing to Discover Canada by sharing their knowledge and personal experience with startup entrepreneurs.

To register for Discover Canada, please visit Discover Canada | Intrinsic Innovation (intrinsicinnovations.ca) or Discover Canada Entrepreneurs' Bootcamp Tickets, Wed, 16 Mar 2022 at 8:00 PM | Eventbrite