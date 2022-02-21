Art&Fact wins Calgary Chamber of Commerce’s People Choice Award

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 22, 2021, Calgary Chamber named Art&Fact the winner of the Servus People’s Choice Award. The award recognizes the support by Calgarians for excellence in medical aesthetics and cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery.

“At art&fact we want to celebrate each individual person for who they are because we value the importance of staying true to yourself. It is important to us as a team that everyone who walks through the door feels welcomed and included” says Cynthia Truong, advanced cosmetic injector who lead the team to their first award. She specializes in lasers, Botox®, and filler treatments tailored to culturally sensitive interpretations of beauty.

“We want to be part of reframing societal concepts of beauty and identity. And doing so means recognizing each individual’s unique features, listening to the client and working alongside them to reach their own beauty goals. Our mission is to make patients not only look their best self, but more importantly, feel it” says Dr. Maleka Ramji, Plastic Surgeon Specialist in breast reconstruction, gender reaffirming surgeries, and cosmetic surgery of the body and face.

Art&Fact aims to expand its services and treatment teams this year. The development of partnerships through cultural exchange programs in aesthetic medicine and surgery will add flavors of the latest procedures and advanced skin care products from Korea, China, France and New York will be realized in the next two quarters. This will further enhance offerings to all the people of Calgary, Alberta.

About Art&Fact: Art&Fact is Calgary’s leading medical and surgical aesthetics and reconstructive clinic. It specializes in breast augmentations, gender reaffirmation, and facial and body contouring surgeries. It houses several of Calgary’s top injectors of Botox®, Dysport®, Xeomin®, and hyaluronic acid directed by plastic surgery experts.