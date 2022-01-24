SHARESMART AND INTRINSIC VENTURE CAPITAL ENTER JOINT VENTURE TO ELEVATE SECURITY AND PRIVACY LITERACY IN CANADA

Think Tank Innovations Ltd. to offer security and privacy training for Intrinsic’s portfolio companies looking to expand from overseas markets into Canada.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Think Tank Innovations Ltd., a communications solutions company focused on delivering technology to healthcare and other privacy-focused sectors, announces its joint venture with Intrinsic Innovations on January 24th, 2022. Intrinsic Investments, Intrinsic Venture Capital, and Intrinsic Innovations represent over $200 million in assets under management. The partnership focuses on Intrinsic Innovations’ recently launched market access programs for overseas companies looking to establish themselves in the North American market. This program aims to elevate security and privacy legislation compliance among Intrinsic-backed companies, leveraging Think Tank’s expertise in security- and privacy-first technology solutions and standards. This joint venture will also serve to prime established, overseas companies to incorporate a business strategy that aligns with Canadian clients, patients, and employee privacy requirements.

Think Tank Innovations’ ShareSmart Platform, augments secure and privacy compliant communications across high-stake sectors including healthcare, defence and financial sectors. ShareSmart promotes practical applications of encryption and security, making it uniquely applicable and scalable to organizations of all sizes. Think Tank Innovations will serve as the security and privacy compliance partner and support the technical infrastructure strategy for Intrinsics’ soft-landing program.

Andrew Sanden, CEO of Intrinsic Innovations states, “we are excited for the opportunity to work with Think Tank Innovations. This partnership will elevate how our portfolio companies think about information privacy, allowing them to focus on information security at the early stages of their business, building security and privacy directly into their company culture and systems. Doing so will positively impact both customer brand perception and investor interest in these companies”.

“Now, more than ever, companies need both a business strategy and technical infrastructure that is privacy-compliant and accessible for both internal teams and clients. We’re here to support the many Intrinsic-backed companies to focus on scaling customer acquisition while we take care of the technology and privacy compliance piece,” remarks Rena Tabata, CEO of Think Tank Innovations.

Intrinsic Innovations’ soft landing program is the perfect setting for the security and privacy experts within Think Tank Innovations to catalyze the shift towards privacy-first organizational strategies.

About Think Tank Innovation

Think Tank Innovation Ltd. is the owner and operator of ShareSmart, a health communication platform that optimizes real-time collaboration and consultation among healthcare professionals and patients. Its platform facilitates virtual health consultations (i.e. remote patient monitoring and telemedicine) and professional collaboration via secure video and real-time messaging. The company’s intuitive and lightweight solution promotes accessibility for patients, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring timely care from the safety of the patient's home or place of work. Its practice management interface includes patient scheduling and clinical resource routing, as well as an ability to integrate with wearable tech. This, in addition to a proven ability to decrease per capita care costs, differentiates ShareSmart from its peers who offer standalone virtual health solutions. For more, visit sharesmart.ca.

About Intrinsic Venture Capital

Intrinsic Innovations, a global business accelerator, enables Canada to maximize global diversification in the innovation space. They provide innovative Canadian companies access to global services and experts while enabling international innovation-focused companies to expand and/or relocate to Canada. Intrinsic Innovations works with its partners to realize the transformative value of a trusted global network, as well as through providing partners with exclusive access to early-stage companies that we have recruited from across the globe. For more information, visit intrinsicinnovations.ca.