Eric Metaxas on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Don’t miss Monday’s livecast – previous popular livestream to a Global AudienceWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Metas, #1 New York Times best-selling author who appeared as a guest will be livestreamed from a previous episode for the March 14th livecast.
Metaxas is the author of Fish Out of Water, Martin Luther, If You Can Keep It, Bonhoeffer, Amazing Grace, and Miracles.
His newest book is Is Atheism Dead? (EricMetaxas.com/Atheism). He has written more than thirty children’s books, and his books have been translated into more than twenty-five languages.
His writing has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and the New Yorker, and Metaxas has appeared as a cultural commentator on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC.
He is the host of The Eric Metaxas Show, a nationally syndicated daily radio show heard on 300 outlets nationwide and aired on television on TBN. He lives in New York City with his wife and daughter.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government.
