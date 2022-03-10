TiE SoCal 2022 Kickoff Event Energizes Members and Guests

Introduction of 2022 Initiatives and Primer on Crypto, Blockchain, NFTs and Crypto during the first in person event of the year for TiE SoCal

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the evening of Saturday, February 26th over 120 TiE SoCal members, Charter Members, and guests gathered at the Sheraton Cerritos. Attendees were treated to an evening of exciting new initiative announcements, special dignitaries and speakers, dinner, and networking.

TiE SoCal Executive Director, Jerry Heikens, welcomed the attendees and introduced a special dignitary, Ali Sajjad Taj, Council Member and Former Mayor of Artesia. Ali presented Certificates of Recognition to Shankar Ram, Chair of TiE SoCal Angels, Co-Chair Anshuman Sinha, President Ashish Saboo, and Board Member Navneet Chugh for their outstanding leadership in fostering entrepreneurship. Dignitary Kewal Kanda, President, Federation of Indo-American Association, also presented Certificates of Recognition to these leaders of TiE SoCal from the offices of Congresswomen Young Kim and Linda Sanchez.

TiE Socal President 2022-23, Ashish Saboo, gave an overview of what is to come for 2022 by highlighting the following initiatives:

• TiE SoCal Charter Membership & New Online Job/Internship Posting Feature
• TiE SoCal Special Interest Groups (SIG) - Including a variety of business verticals and social activities
• TiE-Z Free Regular Membership for High School & University Students
• TiE SoCal Angels Fund II
• TiE Knowledge Series - Monthly speakers addressing specific entrepreneur and startup topics
• TiE SoCal Labs Incubator
• TiE SoCal Women Fund - A new fund will be launched to support women-led startups
• TiE SoCal Real Estate Fund
• TiE SoCal Philanthropy
• TiE SoCal Business Showers
• TiE SoCal Investor Summit & TiE Eagles Startup/Investor Charity Golf Event & Dinner

“We are very excited about our new initiatives for 2022,” states Jerry Heikens, Executive Director of TiE SoCal Angels. He continues to add, "The mission of TiE SoCal is to foster entrepreneurship and we will expand our ability to do so through these new initiatives and programs. The TiE SoCal Labs Incubator and the launch of our TiE SoCal Women Fund, along with our other programs, should make a significant impact for entrepreneurs who are building their startup businesses."

The evening proceeded with the guest speakers who helped attendees get a better understanding of the blockchain, crypto, NFTs & Metaverse verticals that are hot topics within the ecosystem. Arabian Prince, Founding Member of the Rock Hall of Fame group NWA and Founder of iNov8 Next Open Labs educated the group as to what NFTs and the Metaverse are and the role cryptocurrency plays in those sectors. Barbara Bickham, Managing Director of Trailyn Ventures spoke on blockchain and how it relates to cryptocurrency and NFTs. Congressional Candidate for Congress in CA-42 and engineer, Shrina Kurani told her story in how she wants to impact federal legislation to address and speed up the regulatory process for these growing sectors. She is the first federal candidate to implement NFTs into her campaign.

Attendees were able to pose questions to the speakers, which led to further insights and also engagement from some of the youth who were in attendance. While these sectors are still relatively new and growing quickly, it was emphasized by all of the speakers that the regulatory aspect needs to be better-established and addressed here in the US. It was made clear that like many new investment and engagement opportunities, one needs to educate themselves as much as possible before making important investment decisions.

For more information on TiECon Southwest, please visit www.TieConSouthwest.com.

TiE SoCal Angels is a network of successful entrepreneurs, professionals, and highly educated individuals who are now turning their passion for business into investments and mentorship for the next generation.

About

TiE is a non-profit, global community welcoming entrepreneurs from all over the world. We believe in the power of ideas to change the face of entrepreneurship and growing business through our five pillars; mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding. TiE was founded in 1992 by a group of successful entrepreneurs and is currently the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization out there. The values and beliefs of TiE reflect the culture and value system of the Silicon Valley: entrepreneurship and wealth creation are invaluable human endeavors, and successful entrepreneurs find fulfillment in helping budding entrepreneurs. Goals & Objectives Our goal is to bring globally recognized entrepreneurs from Southern California and other regions to enhance learning of our local entrepreneurs, offer ample opportunities networking mixers to empower establish partnerships and support groups. TiE has focused on empowering entrepreneurs by providing workshops and seminars on fundraising, legal, accounting, finance, HR and management practices. The Southern California chapter of TiE exists to build and bolster entrepreneurship in the vibrant Southern California economy. If you are an aspiring or existing entrepreneur, it’s time to get involved. What we do Although its birth name, The Indus Entrepreneurs, signifies the ethnic South Asian or Indus roots of the founders, TiE stands for Talent, Ideas and Enterprise. It is an open and inclusive organization that has rapidly grown to more than 70 chapters in 12 countries. TiE seeks to cultivate and nurture the ecosystem of entrepreneurship and free-market economies everywhere, as it sees this to be the single most powerful instrument of prosperity. Mission and Vission With entrepreneurship enabler programs for young professionals: TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE), TiE – Education, TiE – Connections, TiE-AMP (Open Pitch Club), TiE-SoCal Labs, Mentor Connect and TiE-Women, we are reaching out and fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs. Elected officials and volunteers manage the TiE operations and activities. Membership fees, event fees, and contributions from sponsors financially support TiE. The sponsors include some of the biggest names among corporations and service providers (venture capital, law, accounting, and consulting). They are also actively involved in various programs for TiE members. The membership structure of TiE includes Charter Members, who are invited based on their accomplishments and willingness to help the next generation of entrepreneurs. The general membership of TiE is open to anyone who pays nominal dues and can thus access the various activities and services, including mentoring by Charter Members. History The TiE – SoCal Chapter, aka the Southern California Chapter was founded in 1997, as the first Chapter outside Silicon Valley. It was founded to inspire, foster and support entrepreneurship in Southern California. Professionals with aspirations to start a business venture, learn from other entrepreneurs, or working with startups or in an entrepreneurial company gain access to invaluable educational, networking and partnership opportunities through TiE.

http://socal.tie.org

