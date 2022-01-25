Shankar Ram from TiE SoCal elected to TiE Global Board of Trustees

Shankar Ram addressing the audience at TiE Investor Summit Shankar Ram Headshot Ashish Saboo, Shankar Ram, Anshuman Sinha, Neeraj Bhavani, Vijay Kotrappa at TiEcon

Six New Trustees Elected to the Board, including the Chair of TiE Socal Angels

CERRITOS, CA, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TiE Global recently announced that Shankar Ram has been elected to the Global Board of Trustees, along with five other TiE members. TiE is a non-profit organization focused on fostering entrepreneurship across every generation all over the world. There are currently 57 chapters across 12 countries with a membership base of over 13,000.

Shankar is a serial entrepreneur, mentor and angel investor. He has started multiple companies and has had 4 successful exits in the past 20 years. Shankar serves on the Board of TiE Southern California, one of the largest chapters of TiE Global. He is the current Chair of TiE SoCal Angels, the angel investment arm of the chapter, and is also a member of Tech Coast Angels, OC chapter, one of the largest Angel Investor groups in the country. He is also passionate about his non-profits, serving as Chair on the Board of Food Finders, Inc., a Long Beach-based Food Rescue Organization, and is a Trustee of Guindy1975 Trust, an educational Trust based out of Southern India.

TiE Global celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2022 and will continue to engage local entrepreneurial ecosystems via key initiatives such as TiE Youth Entrepreneurs, TiE Women, TiE University and Investor Connect. Shankar Ram is excited to embrace this opportunity to play an important leadership role in advancing the TiE community initiatives and in particular, the angel investing being done through its membership. Shankar shares, "Thanks to all the TiE Presidents who elected me to be a Trustee at TIE Global. I am lucky and privileged to be in great company on the Board at TiE Global. On the Board, in addition to working with the other Trustees, I will be focusing on the Angels program which will reinforce TiE’s mission of fostering entrepreneurship through investments and mentoring." He continues to say, "I am looking forward to collaborating with the TiE chapters worldwide to make this happen. I am grateful for them giving me this opportunity."

The announcement was well-received by the TiE SoCal chapter and its partners. “We are all extremely proud of Shankar's appointment to the TiE Global Board,” states Jerry Heikens, Executive Director of TiE SoCal Angels. He continues to add, "Shankar has been a true mentor and inspiration for not only entrepreneurs locally and globally, and has also led the way in making TiE SoCal Angels one of the most active angel investor chapters within TiE Global." More info can be found on TiE SoCal Angels by going to www.tiesocalangels.com.

TiE SoCal Angels is a network of successful entrepreneurs, professionals, and highly educated individuals who are now turning their passion for business into investments and mentorship for the next generation.