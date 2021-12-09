Sold-Out 2021 TiEcon Southwest Inspires Attendees

Anshuman Sinha, President of TiE SoCal 2020 – 2021

Ashish Saboo, Shankar Ram, Anshuman Sinha, Neeraj Bhavani, Vijay Kotrappa

Ashish Saboo & Anshuman Sinha with Women Panel – Rashi Bahri Chitnis, Brenda McCabe, Yvonne Lemus – Bosu & Connie Harrell

TiE SoCal Charter Members & Volunteers

TiEcon attendees enjoying lunch

The annual full-day conference delivered valuable information to investors and businesses and startup leaders in attendance

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, December 5th, at the Sheraton Cerritos, TiEcon Southwest 2021 brought together local CEOs, CXOs, Angel Investors, VCs, community leaders, trailblazers, business leaders, and entrepreneurs that experienced a day of compelling speakers and panels that engaged all who attended.

The day's program started with a presentation by the President of TiE SoCal Angels, Anshuman Sinha, who shared the history and current state of the TiE SoCal chapter. Under his leadership, the charter membership of the organization grew from 47 to 156 over the past 23 months. He was then recognized for his tireless efforts to build and grow an already successful organization in his two-year tenure by the Chair of TiE SoCal Angels, Shankar Ram, and the past presidents. His outstanding accomplishments and leadership in making the Southern California chapter the fastest growing of 61global chapters over the past year have been recognized by TiE Global leadership.

Keynote addresses can sometimes fall short, but Paresh Shah, CEO & Co-Founder at Glimpulse and Harvard MBA delivered what was described as a "great insightful and thought-provoking keynote" and "an amazingly charged speech" by attendees. Recognized by His Holiness the Dalai Lama as a force for global Peace and Compassion, Paresh inspired all by addressing how to be a lifter leader during these times. His pearls of wisdom as to leading a "whole life" and connecting with others using our entire self and not just specific technical skills and talent resonated with all during this current time.

Other featured speakers shared valuable insight on go-to-market strategies for early-stage companies and how to navigate the important topic of cyber security in relation to startup technology platforms. The Women Investor Panel addressed the critical challenges of imbalance within the startup and capital ecosystem when it comes to funding women founders and the need to increase the number of women engaging in startup investments. Board members of the TiE SoCal Angels Fund also shared insights into what they look at when investing in startups and entertained questions from the audience.

Scott Fox, CEO of OC Startup Council and one of the expert panelists who participated in the event shared his thoughts on the conference, "Thanks to TiE for hosting such an informative and fun event. It was a great opportunity to build relationships and make valuable new business connections." He also stated, "I appreciated the invitation to speak and get to know the dynamic and supportive TiE SoCal Angels community better." Scott is also a best-selling author, angel investor and OC Startup Council is a service association connecting Orange County software and high tech entrepreneurs, founders, executives, investors, service providers, and community partners to accelerate the OC startup ecosystem.

A highlight of the afternoon was the fireside chat led by TiE SoCal Chair Shankar Ram with Navneet Chugh, Managing Partner of Chugh, LLP, Imran Habib, Executive Vice President of HAB Bank, Ash Patel, President and CEO of Commercial Bank of California. Optimistic perspectives on the state of the economy were offered and Ash addressed the importance and future of cryptocurrency within the financial sector. It was observed that though there are still some regulatory challenges that need to be implemented in order to create a 'fence' around the cryptocurrency sector, it is here to stay and will be an integral part of the financial industry moving forward.

The investor panel let by Shankar Ram, Chair, TiE SoCal Angels and panelists comprising of Ajay Prasad and TiE SoCal Angels Fund II Board Members, Vijay Kotrappa, Ramesh Patel, Venkat Tadanki attracted business owners and startup founders. This was a well-received panel where a wealth of knowledge was presented to the attendees in question and answer format.

The event concluded by a vote of thanks by the incoming president for 2022-23, Ashish Saboo. He also invited exhibitors to raffle off prizes and then invited all the guests for networking with drinks and appetizers.

The powerful lineup of speakers throughout the day proved to deliver on the conference theme, Aspire, Augment & Achieve. "Everyone in attendance gained a wealth of knowledge from the dynamic lineup of startup ecosystem experts and the feedback we have already received validates that the conference was a major success," states Jerry Heikens, Executive Director of TiE SoCal Angels.

About: TiE SoCal

TiE SoCal Angels is a network of successful entrepreneurs, professionals, and highly educated individuals who are now turning their passion for business into investments and mentorship for the next generation. For more information, please visit www.tiesocalangels.com.

TiE is a non-profit, global community welcoming entrepreneurs from all over the world. We believe in the power of ideas to change the face of entrepreneurship and growing business through our five pillars; mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding. TiE was founded in 1992 by a group of successful entrepreneurs and is currently the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization out there. The values and beliefs of TiE reflect the culture and value system of the Silicon Valley: entrepreneurship and wealth creation are invaluable human endeavors, and successful entrepreneurs find fulfillment in helping budding entrepreneurs. Goals & Objectives Our goal is to bring globally recognized entrepreneurs from Southern California and other regions to enhance learning of our local entrepreneurs, offer ample opportunities networking mixers to empower establish partnerships and support groups. TiE has focused on empowering entrepreneurs by providing workshops and seminars on fundraising, legal, accounting, finance, HR and management practices. The Southern California chapter of TiE exists to build and bolster entrepreneurship in the vibrant Southern California economy. If you are an aspiring or existing entrepreneur, it’s time to get involved. What we do Although its birth name, The Indus Entrepreneurs, signifies the ethnic South Asian or Indus roots of the founders, TiE stands for Talent, Ideas and Enterprise. It is an open and inclusive organization that has rapidly grown to more than 70 chapters in 12 countries. TiE seeks to cultivate and nurture the ecosystem of entrepreneurship and free-market economies everywhere, as it sees this to be the single most powerful instrument of prosperity. Mission and Vission With entrepreneurship enabler programs for young professionals: TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE), TiE – Education, TiE – Connections, TiE-AMP (Open Pitch Club), TiE-SoCal Labs, Mentor Connect and TiE-Women, we are reaching out and fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs. Elected officials and volunteers manage the TiE operations and activities. Membership fees, event fees, and contributions from sponsors financially support TiE. The sponsors include some of the biggest names among corporations and service providers (venture capital, law, accounting, and consulting). They are also actively involved in various programs for TiE members. The membership structure of TiE includes Charter Members, who are invited based on their accomplishments and willingness to help the next generation of entrepreneurs. The general membership of TiE is open to anyone who pays nominal dues and can thus access the various activities and services, including mentoring by Charter Members. History The TiE – SoCal Chapter, aka the Southern California Chapter was founded in 1997, as the first Chapter outside Silicon Valley. It was founded to inspire, foster and support entrepreneurship in Southern California. Professionals with aspirations to start a business venture, learn from other entrepreneurs, or working with startups or in an entrepreneurial company gain access to invaluable educational, networking and partnership opportunities through TiE.

