The Law Library of the Los Angeles County Counsel selects Soutron replacing EOS.Web to enhance Library Services
One of the largest municipal civil law libraries in the USA Chooses Soutron to more efficiently and effectively serve their clientsSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 9, 2022 – San Diego CA – International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces that the Law Library of the Los Angeles County Counsel, one of the largest municipal civil law libraries in the U.S.A., has upgraded to the Soutron Library Management System from EOS.Web to serve their clients more effectively and efficiently.
Part of the Executive Office of LA County, the department's law librarians maintain the collection at the Office’s main library in the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, in addition to three additional libraries at the World Trade Center, Dependency, and Transportation Division’s locations.
“The Los Angeles County Counsel is committed to keeping current with technological advancements so they can more effectively and efficiently serve their clients.” states Tony Saadat, Soutron Global President. “We are honored that after a competitive search and bidding process that our easily customizable Integrated Library System (ILS) solution was selected.”
The cloud-based Soutron library, archive, information and knowledge management system’s modular design and support for flexible, user-defined metadata structures provides a robust, innovative platform to assist clients with their digital transformations and to remain relevant in an ever-changing industry. The Soutron knowledge system also includes Discovery, an advanced search platform that can quickly and efficiently present information from thousands of data sources in an easy-to-navigate format via customizable Library Search Portals.
Well known for both its expertise in innovative digital library, archive and knowledge management software, and commitment to client service, Soutron transformative solutions drive the libraries, archives, and information centers of hundreds of clients worldwide, including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and North America.
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron Global is a cloud-based Library, Archive, Knowledge, and Information Management Solutions provider dedicated to “Managing Library Transformation.” As a client-driven company with strong award-winning leadership, Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations. Visit us at www.soutron.com.
Press Contact: Elizabeth.Kelley@Soutron.com
Elizabeth Kelley
Soutron Global
+1 7602146873
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn