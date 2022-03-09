Virtual public information meeting for highway improvements in Oak Creek Canyon set for March 23

SEDONA – The Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, March 23, to provide information on the upcoming improvements along State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon.

The public can join the meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m., online or by phone. Login information is available at azdot.gov/SR89A. Members of the public will be able to ask questions about the project, which is expected to start later this spring and finish in late 2023.

The meeting will be recorded and posted to the project website after the meeting.

Stakeholders can also stay informed about the project by subscribing for updates at the ADOT website. Questions can be directed to the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or online through the ADOT website. Visit azdot.gov/Contact and then select Projects from the dropdown menu.

ADOT will perform rockfall mitigation work at two locations along SR 89A in Oak Creek Canyon in order to improve safety along the state highway. The work will take place at milepost 375 just north of the Sedona city limits and at milepost 389 just north of Pumphouse Wash Bridge along the SR 89A switchbacks.

Erosion and sediment control work will also take place along the switchbacks, and the Pumphouse Wash Bridge will receive a new bridge deck and railing, along with other related work.

With the exception of limited daytime and overnight closures, SR 89A will remain open to traffic. Traffic control will include a combination of temporary traffic signals and flagging operations while the improvements are under construction. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane only through the work zones with alternating north- and southbound travel throughout the duration of the project. ADOT is committed to completing the improvements as quickly as possible, while balancing the transportation and safety needs of local and nearby communities.

Visit azdot.gov/SR89A for more information.