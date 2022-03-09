Submit Release
GRAMMY Award Winner and Former KANSAS Vocalist John Elefante to Release New Solo Album Through Deko Entertainment

John Elefante, "The Amazing Grace" (Deko Entertainment)

John Elefante

Elefante’s first studio album in nearly a decade will be released in North America on April 22, 2022.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Elefante, the voice of the chart topping hits by KANSAS like “Play the Game Tonight” and “Fight Fire with Fire” is back with a brand new studio album, “The Amazing Grace.” The new album will be released in North America on April 22nd through Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group). 

As an artist, Elefante’s credits include writing and singing lead vocals on three multi-platinum albums. And as a producer, his albums have earned numerous GMA Dove Awards, four GRAMMY Awards and seven GRAMMY nominations.

This is his first solo album since 2013’s “On My Way to the Sun” and as Elefante explains, it was two years in the making. “‘The Amazing Grace’ was recorded during a dark and very unusual two year period in all of our lives. COVID-19 rocked our world in a way we’d never experienced, at least not in my lifetime, it made me reflect on my own mortality, my family and those who I love. I was forced to get used to a new normal or you could say abnormal. Somehow in spite of social distancing it brought me closer to friends and others.”  

“The Amazing Grace” contains ten brand new songs and it is sure to please his diehard KANSAS fans with tracks like “Won’t Fade Away” and the first single, “Stronger Now.” Deko Entertainment’s Bruce Pucciarello comments, “John takes us on a spiritual journey, with a stop in Kansas and then this beautiful album. It is uplifting and catchy and contemporary with a little bit of throwback. Deko is really stoked to release this one.”

View the lyric video for “Stronger Now”: https://bit.ly/37dyEmp

You can pre-order the album now and get the Limited Edition Autographed Expanded Booklet (while supplies last) that contains extra photos, lyrics, and the inspirations behind the songs.

Pre-Save “The Amazing Grace”: https://bit.ly/365WhwI

John Elefante store: https://bit.ly/3HUHXnZ

Includes The Following:
- One (1) John Elefante - "The Amazing Grace" CD
- One (1) John Elefante 12-page Autographed Expanded Booklet with Exclusive Photos, Lyrics, Recording Info

TRACK LISTING:
City Of Grace 
Stronger Now 
The Amazing Grace 
Time Machine 
Won't Fade Away 
Not Alone 
Falling In To Place 
We Will Be Fine 
Little Brown Book 
And When I'm Gone 
City Of Grace (Long Version)

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT: 
https://johnelefante.com/
www.dekoentertainment.com

Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

