Tharinger: A big state construction budget that meets our state’s big challenges 

OLYMPIA—Most supplemental capital budgets make minor changes to the two-year construction budget. This is not most years.

“The COVID pandemic has created huge challenges for the people of Washington state,” said Rep. Steve Tharinger (D-Port Townsend), chair of the House Capital Budget Committee. “This budget is about meeting those challenges to create jobs and build a better future.”

The $1.5 billion budget was made possible by $650 million in one-time funding from the state operating budget, $305 million in bond revenue and $329 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act funds.

Major investments include:

Housing and shelter – $439 million

$300 million for Rapid Capital Acquisition, including $60 million for Permanent Supportive Housing through Apple Health and Homes

$113 million for the Housing Trust Fund

$15 million for Homeless Youth projects

$2 million for the mobile home preservation program

Behavioral health – $111 million

$72 million for residential crisis triage and stabilization facilities

$26 million for community behavioral health capacity grants

$13 million for capital investments at state-run behavioral health facilities

Early learning, public schools, and higher education – $101 million

$100 million for seismic upgrades at public schools

$48 million for early learning facilities

$30 million for public universities

$24 million for public community and technical colleges

$22 million in grants for distressed public schools

Essential infrastructure – $308 million

$120 million of additional spending authority for the Public Works Board

$108 million for clean water grants and loans

$40 million for the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB)

$24 million for specific infrastructure projects around the state

$16 million for infrastructure at ports

Broadband – $100 million

$50 million for the State Broadband Office

$25 million for broadband projects in unserved areas through the PWB

$25 million for broadband projects in underserved areas through CERB

Clean energy – $101 million

$80 million for low-income weatherization

$10 million for energy efficiency upgrades at the Intalco aluminum smelter

$10 million for siting of a solar manufacturing facility in Grant County

$1.5 million to replace T12 lighting in K-12 schools

Natural Resources – $271 million

$236 million for water pollution control facilities

$15 million for the salmon recovery funding board (IIJA)

$10 million for acquisition of the Springwood Ranch property in Kittitas County

$6.5 million for State Parks projects

$3 million for the Voluntary Stewardship Program

Local & Community Projects – $64 million

$54 million for requested projects

$6 million for dental capacity grants

$4 million for food banks

More information about the capital budget can be found at leap.leg.wa.gov, while projects can be mapped at the county or legislative district level at fiscal.wa.gov

The budget agreement is being offered as a striking amendment to Senate Bill 5651. It passed the House 98-0.

“This construction budget is about more than concrete and rebar,” Tharinger said. “It’s about hope and progress, and coming together to build things that will serve the people of Washington for generations.”