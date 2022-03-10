D&J Transportation Partners with Lumin-Air to Clean and Filter the Air in their Vehicles
Downtown Connection buses now equipped with MERV-13 filtration and UV-C by Lumin-Air to provide clean, recirculated air for passengers.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&J Transportation specializes in providing transportation for medical facilities, as well as corporate shuttle transportation for various high luxury buildings, colleges, and public entities throughout New York City, Nassau County, and Westchester County. D&J has in excess of 35 years of experience in transporting passengers for various private and government agencies. Now, D&J's passengers can know that the air they breathe is filtered with MERV-13 equivalent filtration and cleaned with ultraviolet light.
Lumin-Air has installed custom filtration and UV-C systems in D&J’s Downtown Connection vehicles. UV-C is contained in an enclosure, continuously filtering and cleaning the air that is recirculated throughout the occupied vehicle. It does not put ions, hydroxyl radicals, gases or harmful chemicals that claim to kill virus or bacteria cells into the air for passengers to breathe.
Joe Gallitto, Jr, General Manager of D&J, said “We chose to provide clean air to protect our passengers. With the CDC recommending clean air circulation, it is extremely important to make sure that the air flow in our vehicles is clean for the passengers on board.”
More about D&J Transportation: In addition to providing clean, filtered air, D&J vehicles are fully licensed and insured, DOT certified and equipped with hydraulic lifts. All drivers are 19-A certified. Transportation is provided 7 days a week, 365 days a year and is approved by NY State Medicaid.
For more information: http://djtransportation.com/ (718) 828-9800
More about Lumin-Air: Lumin-Air is committed to improving the air we breathe in buildings and other high-density areas, especially including school buses and other mass transit vehicles. Lumin-Air seeks to improve filtration and supplement with proven air cleaners like UV-C to help remove contaminants and clean the air, which is recommended by ASHRAE and the CDC for pathogen mitigation. Lumin-Air does not put ions, hydroxyl radicals, gases or harmful chemicals that claim to kill virus or bacteria cells into the air that people breathe.
For more information: https://lumin-air.com/ (866) 586-4619
