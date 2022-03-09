SpineThera to Present at WVSIPP InCube Meeting in Conjunction with ASPN Think Tank
EINPresswire.com/ -- SpineThera, Inc., a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of SX600 (a novel formulation of sustained-release dexamethasone for treatment of lumbar radiculopathy) announced today that Jeff Missling, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the InCube meeting hosted by the West Virginia Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (WVSIPP) in Nashville, TN on March 13, 2022. InCube is being held in conjunction with the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) Think Tank meeting.
Jeff Missling, CEO, stated, “We thank Dr. Rudy Malayil, President of WVSIPP, for the invitation to present at the Incube meeting, a showcase of emerging companies with novel approaches addressing pain. SpineThera’s SX600 utilizes SpineThera’s proprietary micro-suspension platform technology that enables a highly concentrated injection of sustained-release formulations. Its application in lumbar radiculopathy has the potential to provide longer-term pain relief from a single injection. I look forward to presenting our technology to this group of thought leaders at the InCube meeting.”
About SpineThera
SpineThera is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company working to improve the lives of patients by creating injectable drugs utilizing its proprietary and differentiated sustained-release micro-suspension platform technology. Our goal is to develop proprietary drugs that offer patients and physicians new treatment options that reduce risk, improve outcomes, and manage overall treatment costs in markets with few or no approved drugs. The company’s lead investigational drug product, SX600, is a novel formulation of dexamethasone being developed for lumbar radiculopathy. SpineThera, Inc., is based is Medical Alley, Minnesota, the global epicenter of health innovation and care. SpineThera Australia Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of SpineThera, Inc., and is the sponsor of the SALIENT study.
Press Contact
info@spinethera.com
Jeff Missling
Jeff Missling, CEO, stated, “We thank Dr. Rudy Malayil, President of WVSIPP, for the invitation to present at the Incube meeting, a showcase of emerging companies with novel approaches addressing pain. SpineThera’s SX600 utilizes SpineThera’s proprietary micro-suspension platform technology that enables a highly concentrated injection of sustained-release formulations. Its application in lumbar radiculopathy has the potential to provide longer-term pain relief from a single injection. I look forward to presenting our technology to this group of thought leaders at the InCube meeting.”
About SpineThera
SpineThera is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company working to improve the lives of patients by creating injectable drugs utilizing its proprietary and differentiated sustained-release micro-suspension platform technology. Our goal is to develop proprietary drugs that offer patients and physicians new treatment options that reduce risk, improve outcomes, and manage overall treatment costs in markets with few or no approved drugs. The company’s lead investigational drug product, SX600, is a novel formulation of dexamethasone being developed for lumbar radiculopathy. SpineThera, Inc., is based is Medical Alley, Minnesota, the global epicenter of health innovation and care. SpineThera Australia Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of SpineThera, Inc., and is the sponsor of the SALIENT study.
Press Contact
info@spinethera.com
Jeff Missling
SpineThera, Inc.
info@spinethera.com