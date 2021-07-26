SpineThera Announces Issuance of Fourth and Fifth Patents Covering its Sustained-Release Platform Technology
MEDICAL ALLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpineThera, Inc., a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of SX600 (a novel formulation of sustained-release dexamethasone for treatment of sciatica) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has recently issued U.S. Patent Number 10,925,883 entitled Pharmaceutical Compositions and Uses Thereof. The issuance of the ‘883 patent will add to the company’s growing worldwide patent portfolio and is already issued in nineteen other countries. The issued claims of this patent family are directed at composition coverage of SpineThera’s novel biodegradable, sustained-release microsphere platform technologies. The company’s lead product, SX600, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for lumbar radiculopathy (sciatica) in Australia.
The USPTO also recently issued U.S. Patent Number 11,058,692 titled Pharmaceutical Composition and Use. The ‘692 patent covers the composition of microspheres with an anti-inflammatory agent, in addition to claims for specific pain treatment uses.
Jeff Missling, Chief Executive Officer of SpineThera stated “These patents are the fourth and fifth in a series of patents that protect our sustained-release, injectable pharmaceutical platform technology. SpineThera’s micro-suspension platform is designed to provide superior injectability of high-concentration, sustained-release drug formulations that enables us to develop new drugs for unmet medical needs. We do not believe that other sustained-release technologies that have been developed for subcutaneous, intramuscular, or intraarticular injection can match the injectability of our micro-suspension. The issuance of these recent patents demonstrates SpineThera’s strong commitment to protecting innovative product candidates and the future commercial opportunity of our pipeline.”
About SpineThera
SpineThera is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company working to improve the lives of patients by creating injectable drugs utilizing its proprietary and differentiated sustained-release platform technology. Our goal is to develop proprietary drugs that offer patients and physicians new treatment options that reduce risk, improve outcomes, and manage overall treatment costs in markets with few or no approved drugs. The company’s lead investigational drug product, SX600, is a novel formulation of dexamethasone being developed for lumbar radiculopathy. SpineThera, Inc., is based is Medical Alley, Minnesota, the global epicenter of health innovation and care. SpineThera Australia Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of SpineThera, Inc., and is the sponsor of the SALIENT study.
Jeff Missling
