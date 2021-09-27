SpineThera Announces Addition of Vice President of Global Clinical Operations to Management Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- SpineThera, Inc., a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of SX600 (a novel formulation of sustained-release dexamethasone for treatment of sciatica) announced today that Vicki Gashwiler has joined the company as the Vice President of Global Clinical Operations.
Jeff Missling, Chief Executive Officer of SpineThera stated “Vicki is a strong addition to our management team. With over 20 years in both healthcare and clinical research, she brings the knowledge and experience that SpineThera needs as we look to our future global clinical development objectives. Those objectives will leverage SpineThera’s micro-suspension platform, which is designed to provide superior injectability of high-concentration, sustained-release drug formulations and to enable development of new drugs for unmet medical needs. We continue to study our lead drug product candidate for lumbar radiculopathy, SX600, in the SALIENT trial in Australia.”
Vicki Gashwiler is a skilled clinical research professional with extensive experience in clinical trial management. Having worked as a Registered Nurse and as a Coordinator at a clinical research site, she has a clear understanding of patient care pathways and how clinical trials can maximize their effectiveness, enrollment and compliance. She previously worked both on the sponsor side and at multiple, varied size Contract Research Organizations. Most recently, Vicki served as an Executive Director at a mid-sized CRO, managing a diverse team of clinical trial professionals. Vicki has almost 10 years of project management experience and has managed large global clinical teams, executing trials around the world. She stated “I am excited to join the SpineThera team and play a key role in our global clinical development efforts leveraging our injectable, sustained-release drug delivery platform technology.”
About SpineThera
SpineThera is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company working to improve the lives of patients by creating injectable drugs utilizing its proprietary and differentiated sustained-release platform technology. Our goal is to develop proprietary drugs that offer patients and physicians new treatment options that reduce risk, improve outcomes, and manage overall treatment costs in markets with few or no approved drugs. The company’s lead investigational drug product, SX600, is a novel formulation of dexamethasone being developed for lumbar radiculopathy. SpineThera, Inc., is based is Medical Alley, Minnesota, the global epicenter of health innovation and care. SpineThera Australia Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of SpineThera, Inc., and is the sponsor of the SALIENT study.
Press Contact
Jeff Missling | jmissling@spinethera.com
Jeff Missling
Jeff Missling, Chief Executive Officer of SpineThera stated “Vicki is a strong addition to our management team. With over 20 years in both healthcare and clinical research, she brings the knowledge and experience that SpineThera needs as we look to our future global clinical development objectives. Those objectives will leverage SpineThera’s micro-suspension platform, which is designed to provide superior injectability of high-concentration, sustained-release drug formulations and to enable development of new drugs for unmet medical needs. We continue to study our lead drug product candidate for lumbar radiculopathy, SX600, in the SALIENT trial in Australia.”
Vicki Gashwiler is a skilled clinical research professional with extensive experience in clinical trial management. Having worked as a Registered Nurse and as a Coordinator at a clinical research site, she has a clear understanding of patient care pathways and how clinical trials can maximize their effectiveness, enrollment and compliance. She previously worked both on the sponsor side and at multiple, varied size Contract Research Organizations. Most recently, Vicki served as an Executive Director at a mid-sized CRO, managing a diverse team of clinical trial professionals. Vicki has almost 10 years of project management experience and has managed large global clinical teams, executing trials around the world. She stated “I am excited to join the SpineThera team and play a key role in our global clinical development efforts leveraging our injectable, sustained-release drug delivery platform technology.”
About SpineThera
SpineThera is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company working to improve the lives of patients by creating injectable drugs utilizing its proprietary and differentiated sustained-release platform technology. Our goal is to develop proprietary drugs that offer patients and physicians new treatment options that reduce risk, improve outcomes, and manage overall treatment costs in markets with few or no approved drugs. The company’s lead investigational drug product, SX600, is a novel formulation of dexamethasone being developed for lumbar radiculopathy. SpineThera, Inc., is based is Medical Alley, Minnesota, the global epicenter of health innovation and care. SpineThera Australia Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of SpineThera, Inc., and is the sponsor of the SALIENT study.
Press Contact
Jeff Missling | jmissling@spinethera.com
Jeff Missling
SpineThera, Inc.
jmissling@spinethera.com