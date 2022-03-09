North East Barrack February 2022 DUI Arrest

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 958 traffic stops in February 2022, with 21 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for February:
|Location
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|(Elkton)
|Scott William Cochran
|54
|Elkton
|MD
|(North East)
|Michelle Antoinette Jones-Hundley
|53
|Sharon Hill
|PA
|(North East)
|Thomas Woodward Trainer 3rd
|85
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Andrew David Allen
|23
|Bear
|DE
|(Elkton)
|Sandra Jean Astle
|37
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Michael Leonard Matson
|50
|Denton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|David Franklin Farmer
|58
|Elkton
|MD
|(Chesapeake City)
|Pablo Resto
|59
|Smyrna
|DE
|(Elkton)
|Francis Gary Delosh Jr
|45
|North East
|MD
|(North East)
|Barry E Bowers
|55
|Oxford
|PA
|(Elkton)
|Kyle Patrick McCulley
|21
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(North East)
|Tara Lynn Dowell
|42
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Wendy L. Walls
|48
|Wilmington
|DE
|(Port Deposit)
|Kristen Michele Craig
|54
|Havre de Grace
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Bryan Patrick Deal
|33
|New Castle
|DE
|(North East)
|Matthew Cody Culver
|29
|Elkton
|MD
|(North East)
|Rachel Lynn Smith
|49
|North East
|MD
Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.