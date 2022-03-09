Submit Release
North East Barrack February 2022 DUI Arrest

Maryland State Police News Release

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents.  The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 958 traffic stops in February 2022, with 21 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers.  Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for February:

Location Name Age City State
(Elkton) Scott William Cochran 54 Elkton MD
(North East) Michelle Antoinette Jones-Hundley 53 Sharon Hill PA
(North East) Thomas Woodward Trainer 3rd 85 North East MD
(Elkton) Andrew David Allen 23 Bear DE
(Elkton) Sandra Jean Astle 37 Elkton MD
(Elkton) Michael Leonard Matson 50 Denton MD
(Elkton) David Franklin Farmer 58 Elkton MD
(Chesapeake City) Pablo Resto 59 Smyrna DE
(Elkton) Francis Gary Delosh Jr 45 North East MD
(North East) Barry E Bowers 55 Oxford PA
(Elkton) Kyle Patrick McCulley 21 Rising Sun MD
(North East) Tara Lynn Dowell 42 Elkton MD
(Elkton) Wendy L. Walls 48 Wilmington DE
(Port Deposit) Kristen Michele Craig 54 Havre de Grace MD
(Elkton) Bryan Patrick Deal 33 New Castle DE
(North East) Matthew Cody Culver 29 Elkton MD
(North East) Rachel Lynn Smith 49 North East MD

Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death.  Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.

