Lowering of U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Senator Hugh B. Webster

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, March 10, 2022, in honor of former North Carolina Senator Hugh B. Webster, who passed away on Friday, March 4. A member of the Republican Party, Webster served six terms representing our state's 24th senate district which included Alamance, Caswell, and parts of Person counties.

Funeral services for Webster will be held at 2 p.m. on March 10 at Union United Methodist Church in Leasburg, North Carolina

Join us Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code. Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide. Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.