RE: VT ROUTE 100 AND LOOP RD IN TROY// BOTH LANES

**UPDATE

ROADWAY IS CLEAR AND BACK OPEN FOR TRAVEL.

THANK YOU

**UPDATE

TROY FD ADVISED THAT ONE LANE OF TRAFFIC IS NOW OPEN AND TRAFFIC IS FLOWING. MOTORISTS SHOULD STILL EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES IF POSSIBLE.

THANK YOU

VT ROUTE 100 AT LOOP RD IN TROY is SHUT DOWN due to a CRASH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THIS WILL BE BOTH LANES.

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

