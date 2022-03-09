Submit Release
RE: VT ROUTE 100 AND LOOP RD IN TROY// BOTH LANES

**UPDATE

 

TROY FD ADVISED THAT ONE LANE OF TRAFFIC IS NOW OPEN AND TRAFFIC IS FLOWING. MOTORISTS SHOULD STILL EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES IF POSSIBLE.

 

THANK YOU

 

From: Bulger, Michelle Sent: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 10:41 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: VT ROUTE 100 AND LOOP RD IN TROY// BOTH LANES

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

DERBY STATE POLICE

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT ROUTE 100 AT LOOP RD IN TROY is SHUT DOWN  due to a CRASH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THIS WILL BE BOTH LANES.

 

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd Williston VT

Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173

 

