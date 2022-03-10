Lit Support 365 Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer
IRVINE, CA – Lit Support 365, is proud to announce and welcome Sherman McDermott as Chief Financial Officer.
From the first conversation I had with Sherman, I knew I wanted to have him part of the LS365 team. In my mind, it was only a matter of time.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lit Support 365, is proud to announce and welcome Sherman McDermott as Chief Financial Officer. Sherman will be responsible for financial modeling, business structures, strategies, ventures, and investors.
— Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365
Sherman is a former tech specialist, with a Bachelor’s in Business Management, minoring in info technology from Colorado State University-Pueblo. Sherman has been a business consultant and business development specialist for several years. His work experience ranges from blockchain development, scaling methodologies, and legal marketing.
Chris Waters, CEO of Lit Support 365, states, “From the first conversation I had with Sherman, I knew I wanted to have him part of the LS365 team. In my mind, it was only a matter of time. Well now is that time and the addition of his expertise and reach is the next step in our strategic plan in the growth of our company.”
LS365 is revolutionizing the litigation support industry by providing cost-effective practice support solutions to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners. We are working on breaking the mold of traditional practice support and legal vendor services. We don't sell you unneeded services, we listen and assist with completing your objective. Find a solution at www.litsupport365.com.
