Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,719 in the last 365 days.

Lit Support 365 Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Powered By LS365

IRVINE, CA – Lit Support 365, is proud to announce and welcome Sherman McDermott as Chief Financial Officer.

From the first conversation I had with Sherman, I knew I wanted to have him part of the LS365 team. In my mind, it was only a matter of time.”
— Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lit Support 365, is proud to announce and welcome Sherman McDermott as Chief Financial Officer. Sherman will be responsible for financial modeling, business structures, strategies, ventures, and investors.

Sherman is a former tech specialist, with a Bachelor’s in Business Management, minoring in info technology from Colorado State University-Pueblo. Sherman has been a business consultant and business development specialist for several years. His work experience ranges from blockchain development, scaling methodologies, and legal marketing.

Chris Waters, CEO of Lit Support 365, states, “From the first conversation I had with Sherman, I knew I wanted to have him part of the LS365 team. In my mind, it was only a matter of time. Well now is that time and the addition of his expertise and reach is the next step in our strategic plan in the growth of our company.”

LS365 is revolutionizing the litigation support industry by providing cost-effective practice support solutions to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners. We are working on breaking the mold of traditional practice support and legal vendor services. We don't sell you unneeded services, we listen and assist with completing your objective. Find a solution at www.litsupport365.com.

LS365 Corporation
Copyright © 2020, LS365 Corporation doing business as Lit Support 365., All rights reserved

Chris Waters
Lit Support 365
8186316248 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Lit Support 365 Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.