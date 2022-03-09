Bidding Set to Close on 3 BR Brick Home w/Large Shop/Garage in Frederick County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 3 BR/1.5 BA brick ranch/rambler style home on 1.06 +/- acres with a 32'x60' detached shop/garage, in-ground pool near Winchester, VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 BR/1.5 BA brick ranch/rambler style home on 1.06 +/- acres with a 32'x60' detached shop/garage, in-ground pool and potential home based business location near I-81, I-66, and Winchester, VA on Tuesday, March 15 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John NIcholls
“The owners have contracted us to market and sell this well-built Frederick County home. The large garage/shop lends itself to a potential home based business, and it offers convenience to I-81 & I-66,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“This home is conveniently located only 4 miles from I-81, 8 miles from I-66, 9 miles from Winchester and a short drive to Charles Town, WV, and Northern Virginia,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Tuesday, March 15 --3:00 PM -- 2204 Fairfax Pike, White Post, VA 22663
Well built 3 BR/1.5 BA brick ranch/rambler style home on 1.06 +/- acres
• The home measures 1,080 +/- sf., and features a kitchen (all appliances convey) w/dining area; living room; attic; attached garage (378 +/- sf.)
• Hardwood flooring throughout; vinyl in kitchen & bathrooms
• Heating & cooling: heat pump (new outdoor unit & duct work replaced in 2019); electric baseboard for backup
• Public water & conventional septic system; electric water heater
• Detached 32'x60' garage/shop w/high bay doors & 1 drive-through bay. Excellent for RV storage, work shop, auto enthusiast or potential home based business.
• Inground pool with recently replaced liner & cover
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger at (540) 421-5007 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Josh Puffenbarger
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-421-5007
info@nichollsauction.com