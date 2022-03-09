Concierge Auctions Announces February Sales—Including the Sale of 75-877 Keaolani Drive on Hawaii’s Kona Coast

Turnkey resort-style estate in exclusive gated community

Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in February.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured sold properties include 1507 Pine Street, a multi-generational historic Colorado estate; 251 Miskow Close in cooperation with buyer’s agent Rob Stevens of Remax Alpine Realty, a rustic Rocky Mountain villa; Villa Castillo Del Mar in cooperation with buyer’s agent Noemi Tan of Connect Realty, a 16,500 square foot ultra-luxury Spanish Colonial estate in Orchid Bay, Dominican Republic; 7695 Lahontan Drive in cooperation with buyer’s agent Liza Killen of Tahoe Mountain Realty, a five-building family compound in Lake Tahoe with views of the 13th hole of Lahontan’s championship golf course; 11358 Greene Road in cooperation with buyer’s agent Tina Price of Keller Williams, eco-conscious living set on a promontory at the base of Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park just under two hours from Los Angeles; and 75-877 Keaolani Drive in cooperation with buyer’s agent Leslie Oxley-Friedrich of Hawaii Life, a turnkey, Lucky Bennett-designed estate and five-acre paradise surrounded by panoramic coastline and ocean views.

February sales include:

1507 Pine Street in Boulder, Colorado | In cooperation with Joel Ripmaster of Colorado Landmark-Multiprop Realty, 47 days of exposure resulted in 42,990+ website/page views, 745 prospects, 58 showings, and 8 bidders.

A true Colorado Landmark, this multi-generational estate resides in the heart of Boulder. Built in 1882 and restored 139 years later, this manor is a marriage of history and modern luxury. VP of Business Development, Caitlin Keys, notes that the thoughtful restoration offers a buyer the unique opportunity to own a historic home that is also brand new.” Open the front door to high ceilings and an ornate staircase. The first floor also features a gourmet kitchen and formal dining room. Wide windows and multiple fireplaces offer countless spaces both grand and intimate gatherings.

251 Miskow Close in Canmore, Canada | In cooperation with Ingrid Couillard & Landon Moseson of Remax Alpine Realty, 42 days of exposure resulted in 47,050+ website/page views, 1,010 prospects, 36 showings, and 5 bidders.

Charming rustic style and breathtaking luxury make a perfect match in this incredible Canmore estate. Tucked in a thicket of lush trees, the lodge constructed of warm wood and natural stone complements and contrasts the jaw-dropping Rocky Mountains beyond. Water cascading from the feature rundle rock waterfall and stream will greet you as you venture into the grand foyer.

Villa Castillo Del Mar in Orchid Bay, Dominican Republic | In cooperation with Sebastian Rodriguez of DR Coastal Properties, 45 days of exposure resulted in 90,490+ website/page views, 1,120 prospects, 16 showings, and 9 bidders.

Truly incomparable ocean vistas await from the lush grounds and every wide window of this 16,500 square foot ultra-luxury Spanish Colonial estate. Established as a short-term and event rental with a private ocean-view chapel for wedding ceremonies on site, Villa Castillo Del Mar rises above even its multi-million-dollar neighbors in amenities and reputation.

7695 Lahontan Drive in Lake Tahoe, CA | In cooperation with Mary Jo Johnson of Martis Camp Realty, 41 days of exposure resulted in 71,906+ website/page views, 1,082 prospects, 26 showings, and 8 bidders.

The finest family compound in Lake Tahoe’s most coveted community presents a perfect setting to live and play in an alpine paradise. Every inch of this five-building, 7,488-square-foot estate welcomes you in, inviting you to cozy up by the majestic rock fireplace or gather on the massive patio for drinks as the sun sets over Ponderosa pines and the 13th hole of Lahontan’s championship golf course. The exterior nestles into the stunning landscape, complementing and being enhanced in turn by the natural splendor surrounding.

11358 Greene Road Near Los Angeles, CA | In cooperation with Gregory Moesser of Sotheby's International Realty, 42 days of exposure resulted in 43,055+ website/page views, 1,056 prospects, 26 showings, and 6 bidders.

Sleek modern luxury marries eco-conscious living in this stunning residence, known as Modern-Day Concrete Fortress, just under two hours from Los Angeles. Set on a promontory at the base of Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park, the residence sits nestled into the very base of the Tehachapi Mountains, with the breathtaking canyon, ridges and peaks dancing across the horizon beyond. The main house, designed by Carl Day, is a vision of concrete walls and wide windows that perfectly complement its panoramic mountain views. Indoors, soaring ceilings with skylights cap spacious rooms, bathing luxury finishes in natural light.

75-877 Keaolani Drive in Kailua Kona, HI | In cooperation with Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life, 42 days of exposure resulted in 56,100+ website/page views, 916+ prospects, 125 open house tours, 30 showings, and 9 bidders.

“Once again, in just six weeks, the combined efforts of our team and the Concierge Auctions team resulted in a successful sale,” said listing agent, Carrie Nicholson. “The services and global reach they provide are truly remarkable and offer an unmatched ability to bring a field of highly-qualified buyers to the auction. We cannot wait to be back in action once again in the near future.”

