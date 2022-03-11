Cascade Environmental Announces New Role for Gary Crueger as Chief Operating Officer

Gary Crueger appointed Chief Operating Officer, Cascade Environmental

Crueger transitions from his previous role as Chief Administrative Officer

I am confident Gary will continue to provide his trademark leadership and enthusiasm, and I look forward to the ways his guidance will provide more efficient and effective outcomes for our clients” — Ron Thalacker, CEO Cascade Environmental

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), the leading field services contractor for drilling and remediation in the United States, has announced the appointment of Gary Crueger as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer.

Crueger joined Cascade in 2012 as the Vice President of Safety & Administration. He has held multiple roles within the company, most recently serving as the Chief Administrative Officer.

“Gary is skilled in identifying areas for improvement, streamlining processes, and ensuring organizational efficiencies,” Chief Executive Officer Ron Thalacker said. “In this new role, he will have the opportunity to apply those strengths to the entire company. I am confident Gary will continue to provide his trademark leadership and enthusiasm, and I look forward to the ways his guidance will provide more efficient and effective outcomes for our clients.”

Crueger has worked in the environmental services industry for more than 35 years, with experience in operations, risk management, regulatory compliance, and developing health and safety programs.

About Cascade

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.