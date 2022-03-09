Koch & Co., Inc. establishing operations in Barnwell County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Koch & Co., Inc., an American-made door and cabinet manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Barnwell County. The company’s $5.1 million investment will create 101 new jobs.

Established in 1989, Koch & Co., Inc. specializes in high-quality, affordable doors and cabinets and offers custom services for customers including sanding, finishing, assembly, packaging and shipping. With a focus on sustainability, the company recycles all wood waste material by producing wood pellets, uses energy-efficient lighting in its facilities and all of its products are California Air Resources Board (CARB) Phase II compliant.

Located at 11200 Dunbarton Blvd., Koch & Co., Inc.’s Barnwell County operations will produce the company’s Midland Line of cabinets to serve customers along the East Coast.

Operations are expected to be online in the second quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Koch & Co., Inc. team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $325,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Barnwell County to assist with costs related to building upfit.

QUOTES

“We are excited to be a part of the Barnwell and surrounding communities. Our company is known for its community involvement and hard work to make cabinet products that meet the American standard and pride. We are an employee-friendly company that works to improve the lives within the community, employees and customers by delivering a quality wood product.” -Koch & Co., Inc. President Jim Koch

“South Carolina is proud that Koch & Co., Inc. is establishing its East Coast manufacturing operations in Barnwell County. Today’s announcement will further boost our growing manufacturing industry and the 101 new jobs created will make a significant impact in Barnwell County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

"South Carolina continues to build on its success in the manufacturing sector, and Koch & Co., Inc’s new operation in Barnwell County provides another boost. Today's announcement further proves our pro-business efforts are paying off." -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Barnwell County welcomes Koch & Co., Inc. to our industrial community, and we thank them for the 101 jobs they are creating. Every good job makes a difference for our families, and we look forward to providing a pro-business environment for their manufacturing operation in our county for years to come.” -Barnwell County Council Chair Harold Buckmon

“SouthernCarolina Alliance congratulates Barnwell County on landing another manufacturing operation that will provide good jobs and tax revenue to fuel the engine of our regional economy. We salute Koch & Co. and will continue to assist them in growing their operations here.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls