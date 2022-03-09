Apartments Are in High Demand at Luxurious Independent- and Assisted-Living Senior Community Near Staten Island
The Villas of Manalapan's independent living residences are available as one- or two-bedroom, and studio apartments.
For active Staten Island seniors seeking to downsize, or reside closer to loved ones in suburban New Jersey, the Villas of Manalapan is captivatingSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villas of Manalapan, N.J., a posh independent- and assisted-living community near Staten Island, N.Y., has announced in a social media post that “We are down to our last one-bedroom apartment!”
Just a half-hour drive from the Outerbridge Crossing, the senior community offers 55-plus Islanders a luxurious setting with chic apartments, alluring amenities and services – and a Hackensack Meridian Health-orchestrated lifestyle of wellness and prevention.
Sunlit by day, airy and posh 24/7, the 100,000-square-foot Villas apartment community is much like a world-class resort.
Situated within seven wooded acres, the campus is accented with lush gardens, paved walking paths and finely manicured grounds.
A brief stroll from a well-appointed apartment with its walk-out patio or porch will take a resident to the building’s elegant lobby. From there, it’s off to a trendy open-kitchen gourmet dining experience; a casual lounge and cocktail bar for a chat with friends; the Villa’s coffee-and-special-beverage bistro, or the state-of-the-art fitness center.
Amenities within the private Manalapan community echo some isolated destinations spaced across Staten Island, such as a movie theater with luxury-recliner seating; a live-entertainment venue; a full-service salon; a day spa, and even an onsite bakery with a pizza oven, to list just a few.
An added benefit of the Villas is the community’s ability to accommodate the changing needs of a resident who can no longer live independently, allowing for relocation to a better-suited specialized floor with state-of-the art assistance – in the same building – eliminating the need to move away.
Independent Living residences are available as one- or two-bedroom, and studio apartments, with monthly rates that include three gourmet meals per day, cable TV with over 200 channels, weekly housekeeping and linen services, and an extensive list of additional amenities, services and activities.
About the Villas of Manalapan
The Villas of Manalapan is an upscale, world class resort-inspired apartment community offering a range of amenities and services sensitive to the lifestyle, health and daily needs of seniors. Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the complex is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.
The luxurious 100,000-square-foot community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services. Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.
The Villas is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-847-3920, contacted via www.villashmh.com/contact, and visited online at www.villashmh.com.
