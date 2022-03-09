De Nora technologies tackle contaminants of emerging concern
Experts host webinar to discuss 1,4-dioxane treatment options
De Nora is one water treatment solution provider with proven success combating 1,4-dioxane contamination, and experience with the two preferred technologies for its removal.”MILAN, ITALY, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helping ensure partners are prepared to adequately protect communities from future water-dwelling threats, De Nora will host a free webinar at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 30, to discuss a contaminant of concern: 1,4-dioxane. The webinar will include an overview of principal De Nora Capital Controls® UV and Ozone advanced oxidation process (AOP) technologies spearheading treatment efforts to remove this synthetic chemical, increasingly found in potable water sources and deemed a likely human carcinogen by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The webinar will focus on how to select the best process to remove this volatile organic compound (VOC) amidst a complex matrix of water characteristics.
— Daryl Weatherup, general manager - De Nora Water Technologies
“De Nora is one water treatment solution provider with proven success combating 1,4-dioxane contamination, and experience with the two preferred technologies for its removal,” said Daryl Weatherup, general manager – Disinfection & Filtration of De Nora Water Technologies. “Although still in the early stages of application when it comes to federal regulations, we want participants to leave our webinar feeling reassured there are proven solutions, which are also effective at treating other contaminants such as PFAS, trichloroethylene (TCE), pharmaceutical and personal care products (PPCPs), and taste and odor compounds in water. Our team is doing their part to remain proactive in the fight against modern contamination concerns so that utilities can offer the same protection to their citizens.”
According to the EPA, 1,4-dioxane is expected to move rapidly from soil to groundwater, perhaps ahead of other contaminants. While more prevalent in certain states, 1,4-dioxane has been detected in groundwater sources across the US, prompting some state agencies to implement their own standards. De Nora has successfully completed 1,4-dioxane treatment projects to date employing a multi-barrier technology solution, including in Moorestown, NJ, where a 24”-diameter Sentinel® UV reactor combined with hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) destroyed organic contaminants in the area’s groundwater.
Weatherup adds, "At De Nora, we understand each community faces its own challenges when it comes to water treatment. During the webinar, we’ll explain how our experienced team makes identifying the customized solution simple and cost-effective for partners. We’ll demonstrate how our successes in the field are helping pave the way for the future of water treatment.”
De Nora applies a full range of solutions for contaminants of emerging concern, including 1,4-dioxane and other organic compounds. With decades of experience around the world, De Nora experts have the insight to address these problems by combining technologies and products known for simple maintenance, operation, and installation.
Additional information about the upcoming webinar, including registration details, are available online at https://info.denora.com/cec-webinar-1-4.
About De Nora
De Nora is a global provider of sustainable technologies and a partner of choice for industrial electrochemical processes and water and wastewater treatment solutions since 1923. Driven by a philosophy of continual improvement, De Nora delivers highly innovative electrodes, electrochemical systems, advanced filtration, and disinfection technologies to solve the most challenging applications for public health, municipal, marine, industrial water/wastewater treatment needs. Today, De Nora is committed to developing unconventional solutions to address the Energy Transition toward decarbonization, the hydrogen economy, ensuring clean water for all. More than 1,600 people provide the energy and expertise to fuel this exciting journey. https://www.denora.com
