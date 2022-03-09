Tortoise Rock & Spotlight 29 Casinos Optimize Customer Experience with Playersoft
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians in California is making player service a priority in their business.
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians in California is making player service a priority in their business. They recently partnered with Playersoft Technologies to further enhance their Club29 experience along with the automation of their guest invitation technology.
— Robert Christopher
The tribe manages two properties located in California, the Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms and Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.
To streamline the player experience with enrollments, the properties recently acquired Playersoft Mobile Enrollment. This mobile marketing tool helps team members bring the club registration experience to players right to the casino floor or offsite events like the Coachella Crossroads outdoor venue. Going mobile eliminates patrons standing in lines for a Club29 card, providing a unique level of service for all players.
“We have been so fortunate to partner with Playersoft. Their focus on delivering a great product and customer service translates to the service we provide to our players. We are excited to work on their platform and can’t wait to see what else they build in the future.” Commented Robert Christopher VP of Marketing and Entertainment
The two properties plan to leverage Playersoft RSVP Event Management application to automate and streamline player invites and their responses to casino events. With a simple tap on the mobile or desktop app staff can secure the players invite, plus their guest, for attendance. Making the check-in for all patrons quick, simple and easy. This vigorous system collects gaming data from all patrons who attend, plus expenses for reporting. What’s more, the system also automates continuity campaigns, for a fast-moving gift pick-up process by eliminating the need for players to check in at a kiosk.
“We are proud to have the opportunity to work with Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians tribe. They run an outstanding gaming operation and value their players tremendously. We’re excited to partner with them by providing two of our best applications to assist on their journey to player service excellence.” Commented Hunter Hunstock, CEO at Playersoft.
About Playersoft
Playersoft Technologies focuses on creating systems to streamline all aspects of the fast-moving casino industry. Playersoft Technologies was established with a mission to help casino operators improve the player's gaming experience, increase player retention and profitability.
About the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians –
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians trace their origins back to the Chemehuevi, a peaceful and nomadic tribe whose territory once covered parts of California, Utah, Arizona, and Southern Nevada. In 1867, a group of Chemehuevi settled at the Oasis of Mara in Twentynine Palms. The Twenty-nine Palms Band of Mission Indians are their descendants. Today, the Tribe’s lands consist of two Reservations, which are located near the town of Twentynine Palms and the City of Coachella. The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will continue to focus on providing opportunities of growth and prosperity for the Tribe’s future generations. For more information about the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, its culture, heritage, and traditions please go to https://www.29palmstribe.org
