The Diversity Movement Unlocks Workplace Excellence Via Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Certification and Digital Learning
TDM Programs such as the Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® and Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® Personalize and Strengthen DEI InitiativesRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES , March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diversity Movement difference is aligning and integrating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs to an organization’s overall business objectives. Tying data, analytics, and DEI best practices to a company’s mission-critical business goals leads to measurable and sustainable outcomes. The result is that DEI is part of an organization’s DNA and aligned with organizational values, not a one-off project or compliance-based training.
At the core of The Diversity Movement’s efforts is a suite of employee-experience applications that personalizes DEI for organizations and individuals to deliver real-world business impact. Their team of entrepreneurs, executives, and diversity experts provides an integrated approach to helping organizations build inclusive cultures through the application of data-informed insights, technology, and DEI expertise.
“The Diversity Movement is building on its award-winning content and client services by introducing an employee application suite that creates scalable DEI programming linked to a company’s bottom-line business objectives,” said Donald Thompson, chief executive officer at The Diversity Movement. “Our goal is to provide organizations with DEI tools that are deeply embedded in their ecosystems, just like finance, marketing, research, or sales.”
DEI NAVIGATOR
Working with 100+ clients, leaders at The Diversity Movement recognized that many organizations – particularly small- and medium-sized businesses – want to make meaningful progress in DEI programming but do not have the necessary infrastructure. In response, the company launched DEI Navigator, a subscription-based “Chief Diversity Officer in a box” member service.
DEI Navigator allows businesses to leverage the power of proven experts and business leaders, whether they’re just launching organization-wide DEI programs or planning to supercharge current programming.
Becoming a member of DEI Navigator allows organizations to:
• Get the support needed to drive organizational impact
• See the results of their DEI strategy and investments
• Leverage the power of DEI experts and peers through an affordable solution
• Have a stable, consistent DEI partner that ensures continuity of programs and momentum
DEI CERTIFICATION
Over a hundred leaders have already completed The Diversity Movement's industry-recognized DEI Certification program-- joining thousands of elite, certified professionals in 30+ countries around the world. The Diversity Movement will also offer Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® and Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® preparation courses this year. The CDE® will take place on August 10, 11, 17, and 18 and is currently open for registration for up to 24 learners. The CDP® will take place on June 15, 16, 22, and 23 and is also open for registration for up to 24 learners. The professional certification credentials are offered in partnership with the Institute for Diversity Certification, which is a subsidiary of The Society for Diversity. Leah Smiley, President of the Society for Diversity says, "We're excited to partner with The Diversity Movement again this year. Between the professional credentials and The Diversity Movement's full suite of digital products, organizations can take intentional steps to advance DEI strategically. In respect to bottom-line value, this is the most effective way to achieve desired results."
The Diversity Movement encourages you to experience their holistic approach to DEI. Their content, products, and approaches reach every level of an organization, whether frontline workers, middle managers, c-suite executives, or corporate directors. By approaching DEI as a means to workplace excellence, The Diversity Movement helps unlock stronger bottom-line results and healthier, happier, more productive work cultures.
ABOUT THE DIVERSITY MOVEMENT
The Diversity Movement offers an employee experience application suite that personalizes DEI for your organization and delivers real-world business outcomes. Our productized DEI journey is built on digital learning tools and content, conversational AI, and analytics. One key offering is our MicroVideo library, a learning platform created to scale DEI learning across the organization. We power scalable and sustainable workplace excellence via a data-driven approach focused on business results. Join the movement at www.thediversitymovement.com.
