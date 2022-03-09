Submit Release
Peckham Upcoming Music Event - PECKHAM'S BURNIN on 10 April 2022

Announcing PECKHAM'S BURNIN music event on 10 April 2022. Featuring S.A.M, Lobe, JRiley and Kairo Key at Peckham Tola venue.

I’m planning a tasteful show, I want to show people the full spectrum of Jamaican music. Oftentimes I feel like dancehall music gets misrepresented so Iam determined to change that!”
— elevatetoday
PECKHAM, LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELEVATETODAYMUSIC LTD announces an upcoming music event in Peckham, London on 10 April 2022. It will be featuring several award-winning young musical talents. Including S.A.M, Lobe, JRiley and Kairo Key. Followed by elevatetoday who will close the night by performing with a live band.

This live music event is described as a melting pot of cultures and musical styles. Including Dancehall, Reggae, R&B, Rap and Drill. And its aim is to entertain and excite black musical lovers of all generations.

The event will be held at TOLA Peckham located on Peckham High Street under the heading Peckham's Burnin'. Tickets are available by clicking here.

