DrKumo, Leader of Remote Patient Monitoring and Disease Management Programs, Wins PACE 2022 Entrepreneur Award
DrKumo Inc. has been awarded the prestigious PACE 2022 Entrepreneur Award.
Our connected health technology solution is saving the lives of people in the midst of economic hardship and challenges brought about by the pandemic”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo Inc., multi-award-winning leading innovator of Real-time Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth for Disease Management Programs, wins the 2022 Entrepreneur Award from Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (PACE), the Los Angeles Minority Business Development Agency.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO, DrKumo Inc.
“We are grateful and honored to win this award and excited for the new opportunities ahead. PACE and DrKumo share the same mission of helping minorities, low-income families, and underserved diverse communities. Our connected health technology solution is saving the lives of people in the midst of economic hardship and challenges brought about by the pandemic,” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Co-founder and CEO of DrKumo.
DrKumo RPM technology solutions solve the most painful problems in healthcare today, especially focusing on the diverse and often underserved communities such as the Indigenous, Disabled Native American Veterans, Military Veterans, women in need and their families by enabling real-time monitoring of diseases at home, connecting patients and their care coordinators using available medical devices and a secure cloud-based mobile application.
“Many people describe the triple bottom line as “PPP”. People, Profits, Planet. Focusing on bringing quality health care to all and creating jobs, DrKumo takes the concept of triple bottom line seriously. As such PACE is more than happy to invest our resources into helping DrKumo succeed and thrive.” Kerry Doi, President & Chief Executive Officer PACE Los Angeles.
“The PACE Entrepreneur Award represents entrepreneurship, innovation, diversity, and service. DrKumo is the intersection where technology and community/economic development meets and where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. DrKumo is striving to overhaul the healthcare system for the communities' most vulnerable and diverse constituents through its leading-edge remote patient monitoring technology while simultaneously giving back to the community through the form of accessible healthcare resources, job creations, and a career ladder. Rather than just focusing on their bottom line, DrKumo focuses on solutions and the highest good for all involved, and here at PACE, we value that! We are proud supporters of DrKumo and value what they bring to the table.” Susie Choy, Interim Assistant Director/Compliance Coordinator, PACE LA.
“It is with great pleasure that we selected DrKumo for the 2022 PACE Entrepreneur Award! Having the opportunity to work closely with the DrKumo Management Team, we found the company’s mission of providing underserved communities with cutting edge healthcare & cybersecurity technologies, exemplifies a next generational company in the business of protecting people and promoting healthy communities. DrKumo’s team of high-level professionals stands as a beacon and an accurate representation of the types of scientific skill sets and learned contributions that can be achieved from our communities of color. We congratulate and appreciate DrKumo’s vision, expertise, and future accomplishments that will benefit us all.” Andrew Barrera, Procurement Relationship Manager, PACE LA.
DrKumo continues to develop state-of-the-art technologies that will integrate Disease Management Protocols (DMPs) and Remote Patient Monitoring. DrKumo provides CyberHealth Intelligent Center Hub to support patients across any geographic area with or without cellular network to help them play an active role in managing their own health.
Click here to watch the 2022 PACE Entrepreneur Award: https://drkumo.com/accolades-and-achievements/pace-award/
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solution for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers by providing real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care around the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
About Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment (PACE)
Founded in 1976, PACE has been known as a leader in addressing poverty and economic inequity by creating economic solutions to meet the challenges of employment, education, housing, the environment, and business development in the Pacific Asian and other diverse communities.
About PACE Los Angeles MBDA Business Center Open House Entrepreneur Award 2022
PACE Los Angeles MBDA Business Center Open House gives recognition to successful outstanding entrepreneurs. PACE recently received an award from the Department of Commerce to become the Los Angeles Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA). There are 3 MBDAs in CA: San Jose, Los Angeles, and Sacramento. Our team is excited for this opportunity since it aligns with our goal in assisting minority and disadvantaged businesses to secure working capital, compete for a contract, identify strategic partners, or become export-ready.
PACE’s business department has been operating 2 City of Los Angeles Business Source Centers and Small Business Administration (SBA) Women’s Business Center (WBC). The Business Source Centers and SBA Women’s Business Center provide startup and current small business owners various free services (in language 1-on-1 counseling, training, technical access to affordable/flexible capital) to make their business a success. It gives businesses the wherewithal to pivot with the shifting economic landscape for long-term sustainability and economic/community development.
