Gaussian Robotics was Nominated for the Interclean Amsterdam Innovation Award 2022
Gaussian Robotics has been shortlisted for the Interclean Amsterdam Innovation Award 2022 - Smart Technologies & Digitalization Category.SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaussian Robotics announced today that it has been nominated for the Amsterdam Innovation Award 2022 - Smart Technologies & Digitalization Category with its innovative autonomous cleaning solution Scrubber 50 Pro. It is the first time that Gaussian has entered the shortlist for the Award, and the company has become the first-ever Chinese enterprise to be nominated for the honor.
The Amsterdam Innovation Award (AIA), presented by Interclean Amsterdam, is the leading international awards organization honoring the latest innovations in the cleaning sector. The AIA jury, which nominates and selects the award winners, is comprised of international industry experts including Chief Editor of European Cleaning Journal Michelle Marshall, Chief Editor of Cleaning Community Chiara Merlini, Chief Editor of Service Management Ronald Bruins, Director of Revista Limpiezas Antonio Borreda, Group Director of Commercial Cleaning Market Rob Geissler. The award ceremony will take place on 10 May 2022 as part of the grand cleaning trade fair - Interclean Amsterdam 2022.
The nominee Scrubber 50 Pro is the latest upgraded version of Gaussian’s commercial cleaning robot model Scrubber 50. The robot boasts about superior environmental perception enabled by multi-sensor fusion and industry-leading machine learning algorithms. It is claimed to be the first of its kind that supports automatic spot cleaning driven by deep learning. Under the so-called “Auto Spot Cleaning” mode, the robot constantly scans the cleanliness of the nearby floor and automatically performs spot cleaning where waste or stains are detected. It can also identify the types of garbage and bypass those beyond its cleaning capacity.
According to Gaussian, Scrubber 50 is their bestseller recognized by satisfied customers from over 40 countries across 6 continents. The model has thousands of successful deployments worldwide, with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. In the post-COVID-19 era, the robot serves as a reliable anti-pandemic power for public facilities by increasing cleaning frequency and delivering round-the-clock high-quality cleaning and sanitization services.
About Gaussian Robotics
Founded in 2013, Gaussian Robotics (Shanghai Gaussian Automation Technology Development Co., Ltd.) is one of the world’s earliest robotic companies engaged in the R&D of autonomous driving and navigation technology. 8 years after its foundation, Gaussian has developed and launched currently the world’s most comprehensive floor cleaning robot portfolio consisting of 6 product lines covering the functions of scrubbing, sweeping, vacuuming, dust mopping, sanitizing, and crystalizing. The GS cleaning robots have been deployed in thousands of commercial, institutional and industrial facilities across 43 countries and regions to deliver professional cleaning services.
In November 2021, the company announced a $188 million Series C funding jointly led by Capital Today and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
Gaussian Robotics
Gaussian Robotics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn