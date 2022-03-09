Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,669 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/DUI, Neg Op, Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A1001386

TROOPER: Silva

STATION: VSP-Williston          

CONTACT#:802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/08/22 2258 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89- Winooski, VT 

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Kennedy

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling on Interstate 89 at 106 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1004. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop for said violation and identified the operator as Tyler Kennedy of South Burlington. Kennedy, who showed signs of impairment, was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving while impaired. Kennedy was processed at the Williston State Police barracks and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/29/22 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached 

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111

You just read:

Williston Barracks/DUI, Neg Op, Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.