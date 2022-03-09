Williston Barracks/DUI, Neg Op, Reckless Endangerment
CASE#:22A1001386
TROOPER: Silva
STATION: VSP-Williston
CONTACT#:802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/08/22 2258 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89- Winooski, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Tyler Kennedy
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling on Interstate 89 at 106 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1004. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop for said violation and identified the operator as Tyler Kennedy of South Burlington. Kennedy, who showed signs of impairment, was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving while impaired. Kennedy was processed at the Williston State Police barracks and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 03/29/22 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
