Williston Barracks/DUI, Neg Op, Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A1001386

TROOPER: Silva

STATION: VSP-Williston

CONTACT#:802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/08/22 2258 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89- Winooski, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Tyler Kennedy

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling on Interstate 89 at 106 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1004. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop for said violation and identified the operator as Tyler Kennedy of South Burlington. Kennedy, who showed signs of impairment, was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving while impaired. Kennedy was processed at the Williston State Police barracks and issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/29/22 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached