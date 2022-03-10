Smart Food and Beverage Label Market to Witness Impressive Growth USD 54.8 Mn By 2030| CAGR of 18.05%| Fatpos Global

Smart Food and Beverage Label Market to surpass USD 54.8 million by 2030 from USD 11.02 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.05% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Smart Food and Beverage Label Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 54.8 million by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 18.05% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the smart label offers effective solutions for retailers and manufacturers' major challenges. Theft and shoplifting is commonly avoided. Companies are investing in improving their anti-theft scheme to avoid loss of revenue and harm in inventory from shopping and theft. In turn, the demand over the projected timeframe is anticipated to boost. Another main concern in many industries that contributes to poor results, degradation of branding, and endangered consumer protection is counterfeiting. An increased awareness of the harmful consequences of counterfeit products in the industry, particularly in the manufacturing and industrial industries, is expected to further stimulate demand.

“The smart label offers effective solutions for retailers and manufacturers' major challenges. Theft and shoplifting is commonly avoided. Companies are investing in improving their anti-theft scheme to avoid loss of revenue and harm in inventory from shopping and theft. In turn, the demand over the projected timeframe is anticipated to boost. Another main concern in many industries that contributes to poor results, degradation of branding, and endangered consumer protection is counterfeiting. An increased awareness of the harmful consequences of counterfeit products in the industry, particularly in the manufacturing and industrial industries, is expected to further stimulate demand.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-747

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Smart Food and Beverage Label Market: Key Players

• CCL Industries, Inc.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

• Smartrac N.V.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Alien Technology Inc.

• Sato Holding Corporation

• Intermec Inc.

Smart food labels enable consumers both to scan a bar code and to perform an online search to obtain additional information about a packaged food product. In addition, many other food labels also use sensing technology through a color-changing label that allows consumers to know if the food is suitable for eating. The coloration of intelligent food labels changes every time the chemical on these labels detects any form of micro-organisms that grow within the food package. A smart label acts as an electronic functional device that is integrated as a slip in the object's body. They are equipped with chips, antennas, and bonding wires that help to monitor properties and products in real-time. A smart label is designed to incorporate advanced technology that provides advantages, including automatic reading, fast detection, re-programming, tolerance, and reduced error. In the supermarket, FMCG, and logistics sectors, this means it is favored over traditional bar code systems. These are mainly made of plastics, paper, and fibers.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-747

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Smart Food and Beverage Label market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by application into Retail Inventory, Perishable Goods, and Others. By end-user into retail, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-747

Smart Food and Beverage Label Market Segments:

By End-User

• Retail

• Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• others

By Application

• Retail Inventory

• Perishable Goods

• Others

Related Reports

• Global Food Service Equipment Market

• Global Food Flavors Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.