Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2030, Type, Application, Risk Category and Region

Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market to surpass USD 16.3 billion by 2031 from USD 9.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Air Traffic Control- Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.7% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the Air traffic control market is expected to witness a steady rise due to an increase in tourism. In a hectic lifestyle, the passengers are choosing airplanes to reduce the traveling duration which is expected to drive the Air traffic control market shortly. The demand for air traffic control systems is rising, to avoid and prevent collisions of planes.

“One of the market's primary drivers is increasing disposable income and improvement in living standards of consumers are expected to accelerate the growth of the air traffic control industry. The rising air passenger traffic due to globalization is expected to surge over the forecast period. Furthermore, the need to enhanced airspace management systems and an increasing number of airports across the world is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market player during the forecast period”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC): Key Players

• Adacel Technologies Limited

• Bae Systems

• Frequentis Ag

• Indra Sistemas Sa

• Leonardo S.P.A

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Saab Ab

• Skysoft-Atm

• Thales Group

Air traffic control is an important service which is provided by ground-based air traffic controllers that helps the pilot to ensure the safety of aircraft in the take-off and landing operations. Air traffic control accelerates the flow of air traffic and guides the pilot of the various aircraft to avoid and prevent the collision by providing useful and supportive information to the pilots. Air traffic control also gives advisory services for the non-controlled airspace.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Air Traffic Control that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Air Traffic Control is classified based on Airspace into ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, RT. Based on Application, global Air Traffic Control is fragmented into Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation. Based on Component, global Air Traffic Control is fragmented into Hardware, Software, Services. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Air Traffic Control (ATC) Segments:

By Airspace

• ARTIC

• TRACTION

• ACT

• RT

By Application

• Communication

• Navigation

• Surveillance

• Automation

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

