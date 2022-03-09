Dermal Filler Market To Surge USD 12.94 billion by 2031, Size, Share, Major Key Players, Segments Outlook

Dermal Filler Market to surpass USD 12.94 billion by 2031 from USD 3.43 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 13.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Dermal Filler Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 12.94 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 13.4% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the growing demand for facial aesthetics treatments is a major factor driving the expansion of medical facilities offering such products and services. Another driver expected to boost market growth is the growing elderly population, which will increase demand for dermal fillers in order to look younger. The emergence of a large number of private and public hospitals, as well as clinics specializing in skincare and dermatology, necessitates the use of dermal fillers. The growing number of these medical facilities all over the world is a significant factor that is expected to lead to market advancements.

“The rising preference for non-invasive aesthetic procedures, an increasing number of plastic surgeons performing aesthetic procedures, and cost-effective alternatives to cosmetic surgeries are key factors driving the Dermal Filler Market. In addition, rising per capita disposable income fuels the growth of the Global Dermal Filler Market. The rise in dermal filler awareness in both developing and developed countries, as well as the emergence of new products and associated new indications, is propelling the Global Dermal Filler Market revenue”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Dermal Filler Market: Key Players

• Merz Pharma

• Sinclair Pharma

• Galderma Laboratories

• BioPlus Co., Ltd.

• Candela Corporation

• BIOXIS pharmaceuticals

• Suneva Medical

• SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd

• Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.

Dermal fillers are gel-like injectable substances that can be used to restore or enhance the structural components of the body. These fillers are commonly used in areas of the face such as the cheeks, jaw, mouth, lip, and the area around the eye. They restore dermal volume and smooth out wrinkles and other facial lines to give the person being treated a younger appearance.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Dermal Filler Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Based on type, global Dermal Filler Market is fragmented into Biodegradable and non biodegradable. Global Dermal Filler Market is classified on the basis of category into Calcium Hydroxyl apatite, Fats, Hyaluronic Acid, Poly-L lactic Acid and Others. Based on application, global Dermal Filler Market is fragmented into Face lift, Facial line correction, Lip enhancement and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Dermal Filler Market Segments:

By Type

• Biodegradable

• Non-biodegradable

By End-userCalcium HydroxylapatiteFats

• Hyaluronic Acid

• Poly-L lactic Acid

• Others

By Application

• Facelift

• Facial line correction

• Lip enhancement

• Others

