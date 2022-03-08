$9.3 Million Worth of Pavement Marking Completed

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 8, 2022

Another successful year of pavement marking has concluded for crews at the Ministry of Highways.

"In 2021-22, the Government of Saskatchewan invested $9.3 million in pavement markings," Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said. "This important safety investment provides clear direction for Saskatchewan's motorists, which helps decrease collisions."

The reflective pavement marking assists drivers when it's dark and in poor weather conditions. Between May and December, the crews repainted nearly 21,000 kilometres of centre lines and more than 38,500 kilometres of edge lines on Saskatchewan highways. If all those lines were placed end-to-end, they would be more than long enough to circle the earth.

More than 33,000 pavement signs, including arrows, medians, railroad crossings, bridge markers and crosswalks were also painted this past season.

In total, crews applied more than 1.2 million litres of paint on Saskatchewan highways.

The Ministry of Highways use waterborne or low VOC paint on 70 per cent of centre lines and 90 per cent of shoulder lines. In addition, 1,900 drums of glass beads are added to that paint, which enhances durability and improves visibility at night.

The Government of Saskatchewan is improving more than 1,350 km of provincial highways this year, the second of its 10-year Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways. With this year's projects, the province is ahead of the pace needed to meet this target. Another $300 million in highways stimulus funds is being invested over several years in thin-membrane surface upgrades, passing lanes and improvements to municipal roads and airports.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $10.6 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 17,100 km of Saskatchewan highways.

