Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,661 in the last 365 days.

$9.3 Million Worth of Pavement Marking Completed

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 8, 2022

Another successful year of pavement marking has concluded for crews at the Ministry of Highways.

"In 2021-22, the Government of Saskatchewan invested $9.3 million in pavement markings," Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said. "This important safety investment provides clear direction for Saskatchewan's motorists, which helps decrease collisions."

The reflective pavement marking assists drivers when it's dark and in poor weather conditions. Between May and December, the crews repainted nearly 21,000 kilometres of centre lines and more than 38,500 kilometres of edge lines on Saskatchewan highways.  If all those lines were placed end-to-end, they would be more than long enough to circle the earth.

More than 33,000 pavement signs, including arrows, medians, railroad crossings, bridge markers and crosswalks were also painted this past season.

In total, crews applied more than 1.2 million litres of paint on Saskatchewan highways. 

The Ministry of Highways use waterborne or low VOC paint on 70 per cent of centre lines and 90 per cent of shoulder lines.  In addition, 1,900 drums of glass beads are added to that paint, which enhances durability and improves visibility at night.

The Government of Saskatchewan is improving more than 1,350 km of provincial highways this year, the second of its 10-year Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 km of highways. With this year's projects, the province is ahead of the pace needed to meet this target. Another $300 million in highways stimulus funds is being invested over several years in thin-membrane surface upgrades, passing lanes and improvements to municipal roads and airports.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $10.6 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 17,100 km of Saskatchewan highways.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Steve Shaheen Highways Saskatoon Phone: 306-260-9159 Email: steve.shaheen@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

$9.3 Million Worth of Pavement Marking Completed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.