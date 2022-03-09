Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market to Reach USD 1,318.9 billion by 2030; with 9.2% CAGR

Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market to surpass USD 1,318.9 Bn by 2031 from USD 548 Bn in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.2% in the coming years, 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Food & Agriculture Technology and Products- Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 1,318.9 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 9.2% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, expanding population along with rising awareness for organic food items increase the requirement of agricultural production which, in turn, is expected to increase the food & agriculture technology demand over the coming years. Furthermore, an increasing number of initiatives implemented by governments in both developed and developing countries to encourage the use of modern technology are expected to accelerate the industry growth during the forecast period.

“One of the market's primary drivers is rising demand for agricultural production owing to the increasing population is expected to bolster the food & agriculture technology and products market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, modern agricultural technologies are used by farms on larger scale is leading to the growth of the food & agriculture technology and products market. The major factors contributing to the growth of food & agriculture technology and products market are growing consumer capacity, increasing consumer awareness about food safety, initiatives implemented by governments”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products: Key Players

• Daikin

• United Technologies

• ADM

• Evonik

• Deere and Company

• Zoetis

• Pentair

• Intertek

• Signify Holdings

• SGS SA

• Neogen

Food and agricultural technologies are used to develop food products and farm machinery. Different technologies such as Moisture and temperature sensors, robots, aerial photography, GPS technology are used in agricultural and food production. Efficient, safe and environmentally friendly business are developed by using various modern technologies and Robotic systems.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products is classified on the basis of industry into Animal, Agriculture, Cold Chain, Food & Beverage, and Cannabis. Based on Application, global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products is fragmented into Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation. Based on Technology, global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products is fragmented into Cold Chain Technology, Food & Beverages GPS Technology, Satellite Imaging Technology, Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Segments:

By Industry

• Animal

• Agriculture

• Cold Chain

• Food & Beverage

• Cannabis

By Technology

• Cold Chain Technology

• Food & Beverages GPS Technology

• Satellite Imaging Technology

• Others

