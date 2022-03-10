ZE PowerGroup Bags the Data Management Software of the Year Award at the 6th Annual Canadian Business Awards
The Global Data Management Leader is Ecstatic to Be Recognized for its Momentous Growth Second Year in a Row
AT ZE, we work tirelessly to meet our clients’ needs and maximize their investments with innovative, end-to-end global data management solutions”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc., (ZE) has been honoured for its achievements in the 2022 Canadian Business Awards by Corporate Vision Magazine. The company is thrilled to have received the Data Management Software of the Year award for 2022 as a global leader in end-to-end data management and analytics technology.
— Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE PowerGroup
"AT ZE, we work tirelessly to meet our clients’ needs and maximize their investments with innovative, end-to-end global data management solutions. It’s an honour to be recognized with this award yet again. We’ll continue to lead by example in this competitive field, delivering world-class management services to clients worldwide. We are grateful to the Corporate Vision team for acknowledging our contributions,” says Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE PowerGroup.
The Canadian Business Awards were introduced six years ago to acknowledge the efforts of businesses and individuals striving above and beyond in their particular industries and contributing to the country’s economy. The Corporate Vision team diligently identifies forward-thinking enterprises and business leaders as nominees for various award categories. External nominations are also welcomed for greater inclusivity. A dedicated research team then assesses the supply materials submitted by the nominees while evaluating each entry based on innovation, client dedication, business growth, longevity, customer feedback, online reputation, and business performance. This systematic process ensures all winners are highly deserving of the awards.
"We received many award entries and are delighted for ZE PowerGroup who stood out as winners for their exceptional support, attention to detail, and consistently good results. Judging is rigorous, and the panel do their own extensive research to decide who should receive the awards. We would like to congratulate the team on these very well-deserved accomplishments."
ZE PowerGroup is proud to be among growth-focused businesses recognized and supported by the Corporate Vision team. The company members are excited to gain the highest value and exposure from this win.
About Corporate Vision Magazine and the Canadian Business Awards:
Running in its sixth consecutive year, the Canadian Business Awards are an asset to the Corporate Vision Awards programmes and the brand prides itself in acknowledging businesses and professional individuals that excel within the Canadian region. The intention of the Canadian Business Awards programme is to prize those pioneering industries and businesses that have contributed to the Canadian economy, especially during the two turbulent years that have resulted due to the global pandemic.
The Canadian Business Awards programme is designed to celebrate those businesses who have pushed the envelope in innovation and have evolved with new technology to give their customers and clients the finest quality of products and services.
Corporate Vision (https://www.cv-magazine.com/) is published monthly on our digital platform with the mission to deliver insightful features from across the global corporate world. Launched with an eye towards bettering business practices across the board, we focus on spotlighting advances in the HR, marketing, coaching, and recruitment spheres. To put it simply, we want to shine a light on the gatekeepers of better business. Those that help build, through no small amount of creativity and expertise, to develop an altogether more productive, more efficient world of work. For more information, visit www.corporatevision-news.com/awards/canadian-business-awards
