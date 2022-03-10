ZE PowerGroup Bags the Data Management Software of the Year Award at the 6th Annual Canadian Business Awards

About

About ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) and ZEMA Established in 1995, ZE aims to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, which is a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. ZEMA offers flexible and cost-efficient business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries by providing unrivalled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities. ZE was ranked 9th in the 2021 Chartis of Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the winner of the 2021 Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud for the third year and continues to be recognized as the winner of the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year Award. ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA.

