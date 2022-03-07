Senate Bill 1115 Printer's Number 1473
PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - (17) Crowds numbering as high as 30,000 have visited
Gobbler's Knob for a multi-day festival celebrating the
town's most famous resident, Punxsutawney Phil.
(18) Groundhog Day revelers inject about $1 million into
the region's economy each year, selling out 2,600 hotel rooms
in Jefferson County and neighboring counties.
(19) The average visitor spends $200 per day on lodging,
food, gas and souvenirs while visiting Punxsutawney.
(20) Phil's impact is not limited to the Commonwealth of
Pennsylvania. Phil has a worldwide presence due to social
media and his cinematic starring role in the classic and
legendary 1993 Columbia Pictures movie Groundhog Day starring
Bill Murray.
(21) While Punxsutawney Phil continues to inspire
legions of revelers each year, a second Groundhog named Gus
has won the hearts and minds of millions of Pennsylvanians
and helped raise critical funding for senior citizen
programs.
(22) Gus the Groundhog, the second-most-famous groundhog
in Pennsylvania, has served as the Pennsylvania Lottery's
brand ambassador for scratch-off games for about 13 years,
helping the Lottery generate over $13 billion for older
residents.
(23) Popular among lottery players, Gus the Groundhog is
best known for his signature tagline, "Keep on Scratchin.'"
(24) While it's not possible to attribute all profit to
the "Gus" campaign, Gus the Groundhog is an integral part of
the Lottery's comprehensive marketing efforts to responsibly
sell entertaining lottery products and generate funds to
support vital State-sponsored programs for older
20220SB1115PN1473 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30