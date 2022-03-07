Senate Resolution 236 Printer's Number 1470

PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1470

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

236

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, FONTANA, KANE,

HUGHES, SCHWANK, HUTCHINSON, MENSCH, J. WARD AND MUTH,

MARCH 7, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 7, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of March 2022 as "National Colorectal

Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that starts in

the colon or rectum, both of which are parts of the large

intestine and the body's digestive system; and

WHEREAS, Colorectal cancer often begins as an abnormal growth

called a polyp, which may form on the inner wall of the colon or

rectum; and

WHEREAS, In addition to colorectal polyps, risk factors of

colorectal cancer include increasing age, family history,

certain genetic mutations, excessive alcohol use, obesity,

physical inactivity, cigarette smoking and history of

inflammatory bowel disease; and

WHEREAS, Symptoms of developing colorectal cancer include

changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, stomach pains or

cramps, weakness and unexplained weight loss; and

WHEREAS, Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17