Senate Resolution 236 Printer's Number 1470
PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1470
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
236
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, FONTANA, KANE,
HUGHES, SCHWANK, HUTCHINSON, MENSCH, J. WARD AND MUTH,
MARCH 7, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 7, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of March 2022 as "National Colorectal
Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that starts in
the colon or rectum, both of which are parts of the large
intestine and the body's digestive system; and
WHEREAS, Colorectal cancer often begins as an abnormal growth
called a polyp, which may form on the inner wall of the colon or
rectum; and
WHEREAS, In addition to colorectal polyps, risk factors of
colorectal cancer include increasing age, family history,
certain genetic mutations, excessive alcohol use, obesity,
physical inactivity, cigarette smoking and history of
inflammatory bowel disease; and
WHEREAS, Symptoms of developing colorectal cancer include
changes in bowel habits, rectal bleeding, stomach pains or
cramps, weakness and unexplained weight loss; and
WHEREAS, Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of
