Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,583 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 238 Printer's Number 1472

PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - residents of this Commonwealth about colorectal cancer and

encourage them to get screened; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Ritchie works with government officials and

private businesses throughout Philadelphia to get many of the

city's most well-known buildings and structures lit up in blue

for one week in March each year in honor of National Colorectal

Cancer Awareness Month; and

WHEREAS, Participating places, buildings and organizations in

Philadelphia have included PECO, One Liberty Place, Two Liberty

Place, The Pennsylvania Convention Center, the PSFS building,

the Union League of Philadelphia, the Kimmel Center, the FMC

Tower, the Cira Centre, the Lit Brothers building, the Benjamin

Franklin Bridge, the Franklin Institute, Lincoln Financial

Field, the Wells Fargo Center, philly.com and Boathouse Row; and

WHEREAS, The State Capitol Building in Harrisburg and

courthouses and county buildings across this Commonwealth have

also been lit in blue as part of the campaign; and

WHEREAS, For the last five years, the State Capitol Building

in Harrisburg has shined in blue for one week in March and will

again be lit in blue the week of March 23 through 30, 2022; and

WHEREAS, It is Dr. Ritchie's hope that if individuals are

surrounded by the blue lights, they will feel the urgency of the

message to talk to their health care provider about and get

screened for colorectal cancer, whether it is through a

colonoscopy or another physician-recommended method; and

WHEREAS, In addition to getting screened, individuals are

encouraged to take preventive measures to reduce their risk of

developing the disease, such as eating healthier, increasing

physical activity and reducing alcohol and tobacco intake; and

WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes the crucial need to raise

20220SR0238PN1472 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Resolution 238 Printer's Number 1472

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.