Senate Resolution 238 Printer's Number 1472
PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - residents of this Commonwealth about colorectal cancer and
encourage them to get screened; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Ritchie works with government officials and
private businesses throughout Philadelphia to get many of the
city's most well-known buildings and structures lit up in blue
for one week in March each year in honor of National Colorectal
Cancer Awareness Month; and
WHEREAS, Participating places, buildings and organizations in
Philadelphia have included PECO, One Liberty Place, Two Liberty
Place, The Pennsylvania Convention Center, the PSFS building,
the Union League of Philadelphia, the Kimmel Center, the FMC
Tower, the Cira Centre, the Lit Brothers building, the Benjamin
Franklin Bridge, the Franklin Institute, Lincoln Financial
Field, the Wells Fargo Center, philly.com and Boathouse Row; and
WHEREAS, The State Capitol Building in Harrisburg and
courthouses and county buildings across this Commonwealth have
also been lit in blue as part of the campaign; and
WHEREAS, For the last five years, the State Capitol Building
in Harrisburg has shined in blue for one week in March and will
again be lit in blue the week of March 23 through 30, 2022; and
WHEREAS, It is Dr. Ritchie's hope that if individuals are
surrounded by the blue lights, they will feel the urgency of the
message to talk to their health care provider about and get
screened for colorectal cancer, whether it is through a
colonoscopy or another physician-recommended method; and
WHEREAS, In addition to getting screened, individuals are
encouraged to take preventive measures to reduce their risk of
developing the disease, such as eating healthier, increasing
physical activity and reducing alcohol and tobacco intake; and
WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes the crucial need to raise
