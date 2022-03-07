Senate Resolution 238 Printer's Number 1472

PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - residents of this Commonwealth about colorectal cancer and

encourage them to get screened; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Ritchie works with government officials and

private businesses throughout Philadelphia to get many of the

city's most well-known buildings and structures lit up in blue

for one week in March each year in honor of National Colorectal

Cancer Awareness Month; and

WHEREAS, Participating places, buildings and organizations in

Philadelphia have included PECO, One Liberty Place, Two Liberty

Place, The Pennsylvania Convention Center, the PSFS building,

the Union League of Philadelphia, the Kimmel Center, the FMC

Tower, the Cira Centre, the Lit Brothers building, the Benjamin

Franklin Bridge, the Franklin Institute, Lincoln Financial

Field, the Wells Fargo Center, philly.com and Boathouse Row; and

WHEREAS, The State Capitol Building in Harrisburg and

courthouses and county buildings across this Commonwealth have

also been lit in blue as part of the campaign; and

WHEREAS, For the last five years, the State Capitol Building

in Harrisburg has shined in blue for one week in March and will

again be lit in blue the week of March 23 through 30, 2022; and

WHEREAS, It is Dr. Ritchie's hope that if individuals are

surrounded by the blue lights, they will feel the urgency of the

message to talk to their health care provider about and get

screened for colorectal cancer, whether it is through a

colonoscopy or another physician-recommended method; and

WHEREAS, In addition to getting screened, individuals are

encouraged to take preventive measures to reduce their risk of

developing the disease, such as eating healthier, increasing

physical activity and reducing alcohol and tobacco intake; and

WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes the crucial need to raise

