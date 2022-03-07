Senate Bill 1131 Printer's Number 1467

PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - (c) (1) With the exception of [the three State health

centers selected for the review program established in paragraph

(2),] a State health center in any county that is established as

a separate county health department under the act of August 24,

1951 (P.L.1304, No.315), known as the Local Health

Administration Law, the department shall operate [those] public

State health centers and provide at a minimum those public

health services in effect as of July 1, 1995. [Except as

provided in paragraph (2), the] The department shall not enter

into contracts with any additional private providers that would

result in the elimination of any State health center nor reduce

the scope of services currently provided nor reduce the number

of centers.

[(4) On or before December 31, 1997, the department shall

submit a report to the General Assembly, which shall include,

but not be limited to, the following:

(i) A review and analysis of the three health care centers

or of the provision of equivalent services in the review

program, including patient utilization and services provided.

(ii) An analysis of the performance of each local health

care provider, including patient satisfaction with the provision

of services.

(iii) A review of other delivery systems for health services

in the community, both public and private.

(iv) A comparison of the cost and effectiveness of the

operation of each of the three health care centers by the

Commonwealth with the cost of the provision of equivalent

services by local health care providers.

(v) Recommendations regarding continuation of the provision

of the services previously provided by the three health care

20220SB1131PN1467 - 2 -

