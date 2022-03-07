Senate Bill 1131 Printer's Number 1467
PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - (c) (1) With the exception of [the three State health
centers selected for the review program established in paragraph
(2),] a State health center in any county that is established as
a separate county health department under the act of August 24,
1951 (P.L.1304, No.315), known as the Local Health
Administration Law, the department shall operate [those] public
State health centers and provide at a minimum those public
health services in effect as of July 1, 1995. [Except as
provided in paragraph (2), the] The department shall not enter
into contracts with any additional private providers that would
result in the elimination of any State health center nor reduce
the scope of services currently provided nor reduce the number
of centers.
[(4) On or before December 31, 1997, the department shall
submit a report to the General Assembly, which shall include,
but not be limited to, the following:
(i) A review and analysis of the three health care centers
or of the provision of equivalent services in the review
program, including patient utilization and services provided.
(ii) An analysis of the performance of each local health
care provider, including patient satisfaction with the provision
of services.
(iii) A review of other delivery systems for health services
in the community, both public and private.
(iv) A comparison of the cost and effectiveness of the
operation of each of the three health care centers by the
Commonwealth with the cost of the provision of equivalent
services by local health care providers.
(v) Recommendations regarding continuation of the provision
of the services previously provided by the three health care
20220SB1131PN1467 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30