Senate Bill 1132 Printer's Number 1468

PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1468

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1132

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, PITTMAN AND J. WARD,

MARCH 7, 2022

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 7, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in general powers and

duties of the Department of Human Services, providing for

child support requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition

Assistance Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 217. Child Support Requirements for the Supplemental

Nutrition Assistance Program.--(a) The department shall elect

the option under 7 CFR § 273.11(o) (relating to action on

households with special circumstances) to require an individual

living with and exercising parental control over a child under

eighteen years of age who has an absent parent to cooperate with

the department's division of child support services in

establishing paternity of the child and in establishing,

modifying or enforcing a support order with respect to the child

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

