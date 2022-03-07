Senate Bill 1133 Printer's Number 1469

PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - for services as a member of the council but shall be entitled

to reimbursement for all necessary and reasonable expenses

incurred in connection with the performance of the member's

official duties as a member of the council.

(c) Study data and findings.--As part of the study, t he

research entity shall:

(1) Partner with three county agencies representing

urban or rural counties, or both, throughout this

Commonwealth and reflecting the geographic diversity of this

Commonwealth, along with two public or private agencies that

contract with each of those county agencies to provide

resource families for children who need out-of-home

placement. If a county agency under this paragraph does not

contract with at least two public or private agencies to

provide resource families, the research entity shall partner

with the one public or private agency that does contract with

the county agency under this paragraph.

(2) Determine the number of current and prospective

resource families served by the partnering county agencies.

(3) With respect to the public and private agencies

under this subsection, arrange for sufficient numbers of

parents within a resource family or prospective resource

family to be screened under subsection (a)(2)(i).

(4) O btain valid and reliable data on the number of

resource families or prospective resource families with a

parent who is abusing drugs, including the types of drugs

being abused by the parent and the frequency of the drug use.

(5) Identify and determine the effectiveness and

efficiency of handheld mobile devices and software to record,

retrieve, transmit and analyze the observations of

20220SB1133PN1469 - 4 -

