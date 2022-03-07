Senate Bill 1133 Printer's Number 1469
PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - for services as a member of the council but shall be entitled
to reimbursement for all necessary and reasonable expenses
incurred in connection with the performance of the member's
official duties as a member of the council.
(c) Study data and findings.--As part of the study, t he
research entity shall:
(1) Partner with three county agencies representing
urban or rural counties, or both, throughout this
Commonwealth and reflecting the geographic diversity of this
Commonwealth, along with two public or private agencies that
contract with each of those county agencies to provide
resource families for children who need out-of-home
placement. If a county agency under this paragraph does not
contract with at least two public or private agencies to
provide resource families, the research entity shall partner
with the one public or private agency that does contract with
the county agency under this paragraph.
(2) Determine the number of current and prospective
resource families served by the partnering county agencies.
(3) With respect to the public and private agencies
under this subsection, arrange for sufficient numbers of
parents within a resource family or prospective resource
family to be screened under subsection (a)(2)(i).
(4) O btain valid and reliable data on the number of
resource families or prospective resource families with a
parent who is abusing drugs, including the types of drugs
being abused by the parent and the frequency of the drug use.
(5) Identify and determine the effectiveness and
efficiency of handheld mobile devices and software to record,
retrieve, transmit and analyze the observations of
