Senate Bill 1135 Printer's Number 1474
PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - "Code." A building, housing, property maintenance, fire,
health or other public safety ordinance, related to the use or
maintenance of real property, enacted by a municipality. The
term does not include a subdivision and land development
ordinance or a zoning ordinance enacted by a municipality.
"County applicant." A nonprofit or governmental entity that
serves one or more counties.
"Court." The appropriate court of common pleas.
"Department." The Department of Community and Economic
Development of the Commonwealth.
"Disabilities." As the term "handicap or disability" is
defined in section 4 of the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744,
No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.
"Existing home repair programs." Programs administered by
nonprofit organizations, governmental entities and public
utilities, or the contractors and assignees of such entities,
that provide services to repair residential housing that are
funded in accordance with or through, but not exclusively
limited to, the following programs:
(1) The weatherization assistance programs administered
as a part of the programs authorized under the Low-Income
Home Energy Assistance Act of 1981 (Public Law 97-35, 42
U.S.C. § 8621 et seq.) or the Energy Conservation in Existing
Buildings Act of 1976 (Public Law 94-385, 42 U.S.C. § 6851 et
seq.).
(2) The Community Development Block Grant Program under
Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974
(Public Law 93-383, 88 Stat. 633), as amended.
(3) The HOME program under the act of December 18, 1992
(P.L.1376, No.172), known as the Pennsylvania Affordable
