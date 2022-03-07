Senate Bill 1135 Printer's Number 1474

PENNSYLVANIA, March 7 - "Code." A building, housing, property maintenance, fire,

health or other public safety ordinance, related to the use or

maintenance of real property, enacted by a municipality. The

term does not include a subdivision and land development

ordinance or a zoning ordinance enacted by a municipality.

"County applicant." A nonprofit or governmental entity that

serves one or more counties.

"Court." The appropriate court of common pleas.

"Department." The Department of Community and Economic

Development of the Commonwealth.

"Disabilities." As the term "handicap or disability" is

defined in section 4 of the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744,

No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.

"Existing home repair programs." Programs administered by

nonprofit organizations, governmental entities and public

utilities, or the contractors and assignees of such entities,

that provide services to repair residential housing that are

funded in accordance with or through, but not exclusively

limited to, the following programs:

(1) The weatherization assistance programs administered

as a part of the programs authorized under the Low-Income

Home Energy Assistance Act of 1981 (Public Law 97-35, 42

U.S.C. § 8621 et seq.) or the Energy Conservation in Existing

Buildings Act of 1976 (Public Law 94-385, 42 U.S.C. § 6851 et

seq.).

(2) The Community Development Block Grant Program under

Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974

(Public Law 93-383, 88 Stat. 633), as amended.

(3) The HOME program under the act of December 18, 1992

(P.L.1376, No.172), known as the Pennsylvania Affordable

