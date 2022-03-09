Black Diamond Advisory Announces New Director in the East Region and Continues Expansion of Global OneStream Talent
OneStream Diamond partner extends footprint for growth with advisory services
Cameron brings an unparalleled level of expertise to the Black Diamond’s Center of Excellence. His perspective and experience are a welcome addition to the team.”GOLDEN, COLORADO, US, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Diamond Advisory announces its continued expansion adding a new Director to its Global Advisory team in Philadelphia. Black Diamond Advisory is the leading Global Digital Finance Transformation firm and OneStream Diamond Partner.
— Randy Werder, CEO
Client demands for the expansion of Global Advisory services prompted this latest strategic move by Black Diamond, the firm built to transform companies by creating an industry powerhouse of top talent from the most respected leaders in OneStream technology, together with consulting leaders in digital finance transformation.
The Global Advisory team brings together individuals with extensive OneStream cross-market sector experience and a proven track-record of delivering successful large-scale OneStream projects.
Cameron Lackpour joins the Black Diamond team as Director, Center of Excellence. His 30-year Performance Management career started with Comshare’s mainframe products, Arbor’s Essbase, Hyperion’s Planning, and OneStream’s OneStream XF. Cameron was the editor in chief of the Developing Essbase Applications books, co-author of the recently released OneStream Planning: The Why, How, and When, has spoken internationally on Performance Management, presented at numerous technical conferences, and is an Oracle ACE Director Alumni. Cameron runs a technical blog, https://www.thetruthaboutcpm.com, and is cohost of the Epmconversations podcast, which cover Performance Management in its many facets.
“Cameron brings an unparalleled level of expertise to the Black Diamond’s Center of Excellence. We look forward to the contributions he will make not only to Black Diamond but across the OneStream ecosystem. His perspective and experience are a welcome addition to the team” says Randy Werder, Black Diamond CEO.
About Black Diamond Advisory
Black Diamond is the leading Global Digital Finance Transformation firm and OneStream Diamond Partner. Our services include Financial Transformation, Change Management, Process Automation, OneStream Solutions. We are a global partner operating in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. As a single firm with truly global capability, Black Diamond is committed to meeting the combined needs of the CFO and Controller, as well as IT and Business Unit Leaders. The firm knows that the solution to a company's digital finance transformation is expert implementation and ongoing collaboration.
Our industry practices include Manufacturing & Industrial, Hospitality & Retail, Financial Services, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Private Equity, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Travel, Transport and Logistics.
We lead with our talent of "Experts Only" and develop a unique platform for each of our clients combining finance and operational data into interactive dashboards and real-time analytics. Our firm has a single mission of 100% Customer Success that is 100% aligned with the OneStream executive leadership.
About OneStream Software
OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.
OneStream is an independent software company with over 900 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 1000 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.
PRESS CONTACT
Randy Werder
CEO, Black Diamond Advisory
T: (407)758-7382
E: rwerder@blackdiamondadvisory.com
Sherri Schaffroth
Black Diamond Advisory
+1 919-324-5351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn