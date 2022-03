Black Diamond Advisory Announces New Director in the South Region and Continues Expansion of Global OneStream Talent

OneStream Expert

OneStream Diamond partner extends footprint for growth with Advisory Services

GOLDEN, COLORADO, US, March 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Diamond Advisory announces its continued expansion adding a new Director to its Global Advisory team in Charlotte. Black Diamond Advisory is the leading Global Digital Finance Transformation firm and a OneStream Diamond Partner.Client demands for the expansion of Global Advisory services prompted this latest strategic move by Black Diamond, the firm built to transform companies by creating an industry powerhouse of top talent from the most respected leaders in OneStream technology, together with consulting leaders in digital finance transformation.The Global Advisory team brings together individuals with extensive OneStream cross-market sector experience and a proven track-record of delivering successful large-scale OneStream projects.Celvin Kattookaran, joins the Black Diamond team as Director. He has over 17 years of experience in the industry, focusing on Hyperion and OneStream products. He is an Oracle ACE Director. Celvin has successfully implemented enterprise-wide performance management solutions across many industries with heavy experience in the OneStream Platform and various specialty applications. Celvin is an avid blogger and shares his ideas and utilities on his blog cpminsights.com. He is the co-author OneStream Planning: The Why, How and When. He is also a host on the podcast EPMConversations.com.“The addition of Celvin brings unmatched OneStream technical depth to the Black Diamond team. His experience and insight in delivering complex solutions across industries paves the way for continued Black Diamond expansion,” says Randy Werder, Black Diamond CEOAbout Black Diamond AdvisoryBlack Diamond is the leading Global Digital Finance Transformation firm and OneStream Diamond Partner. Our services include Financial Transformation, Change Management, Process Automation, OneStream Solutions. We are a global partner operating in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. As a single firm with truly global capability, Black Diamond is committed to meeting the combined needs of the CFO and Controller, as well as IT and Business Unit Leaders. The firm knows that the solution to a company's digital finance transformation is expert implementation and ongoing collaboration.Our industry practices include Manufacturing & Industrial, Hospitality & Retail, Financial Services, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Private Equity, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Travel, Transport and Logistics.We lead with our talent of "Experts Only" and develop a unique platform for each of our clients combining finance and operational data into interactive dashboards and real-time analytics. Our firm has a single mission of 100% Customer Success that is 100% aligned with the OneStream executive leadership.About OneStream Software OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.OneStream is an independent software company with over 900 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 1000 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.PRESS CONTACTRandy WerderCEO, Black Diamond AdvisoryT: (407)758-7382E: rwerder@blackdiamondadvisory.com